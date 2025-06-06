Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd. awarded Royal Warrant of Appointment to His Majesty The King

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd. is honoured to receive a Royal Warrant of Appointment to His Majesty The King, recognising the consistent supply of Mercedes-Benz motor vehicles to the Royal Household.

A Royal Warrant is granted for up to five years to recognise the ongoing supply of goods or services used by the Royal Household, and allows Grantees to display the relevant Royal Arms in limited circumstances in connection with their business. Royal Warrants have been formally issued since the 15th century.

The receipt of a Royal Warrant reflects and rewards the dedication of everyone who represents the Mercedes-Benz brand in the United Kingdom. Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd. is privileged to supply the Royal Household with motor vehicles, and will proudly display the designated Royal Arms in accordance with the terms of its Royal Warrant of Appointment.