OMODA 9 SHS is already delivering as first cars land with UK drivers

OMODA UK confirms deliveries of its flagship OMODA 9 SHS have already started

Available now, from over 74 UK dealers, the OMODA 9 SHS is priced from £44,990 OTR* with a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty

A car that drives like an EV and thinks like a hybrid, the OMODA 9 SHS delivers an expected combined range of over 700 miles WLTP, 93 miles of EV range and just 38 g/km CO 2

High-performance as standard, with a combined output of 449 PS, 700 Nm torque, going from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds

Designed around the golden ratio for visual harmony, the OMODA 9 SHS features a dramatic lighting signature, a 540-degree transparent-view camera system, and a 24.6-inch curved display that anchors the technology-rich interior

With electromagnetic suspension, automatic parking assist, a 1.3m sunroof roof, plus heated and ventilated adjustable seating throughout, a companion app and a plethora of cutting-edge features, the OMODA 9 SHS redefines hybrid SUV luxury with a true ‘everything-as-standard’ philosophy

London, 6 June 2025 – OMODA’s new flagship SUV – the OMODA 9 SHS – is now on sale across the UK, priced from £44,990 OTR*. Combining advanced hybrid performance with refined design and quiet luxury, the all-wheel drive OMODA 9 SHS sets a new benchmark in the premium plug-in hybrid SUV segment.

Coinciding with the lifting of the UK media drive embargo, customer deliveries have now begun through OMODA UK’s growing nationwide network of 74 retailers.

Praised for its comprehensive standard specification, the OMODA 9 SHS blends refined performance with intelligent technology and impressive efficiency. Its advanced self-charging hybrid system – which also offers plug-in capability – delivers a WLTP range of over 700 miles, including up to 93 miles in pure electric mode. CO₂ emissions are as low as 38 g/km, while total system output reaches 449 PS and 700 Nm of torque – enabling 0 to 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

Quiet, capable and engineered for comfort, the OMODA 9 SHS features a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, intelligent all-wheel drive and electromagnetic suspension. Cabin noise is reduced to just 45.8 dB at urban speeds thanks to acoustic glass and specially designed acoustic tyres.

Inside, the OMODA 9 SHS places comfort and technology at the heart of the driving experience. Standard features include a 540-degree panoramic camera system, cabin air purification, a 1.3-metre panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats for four occupants, and a premium 14-speaker SONY surround sound system. A curved 24.6-inch HD display, ambient lighting and electronically reclining rear seats complete a cabin designed for quiet luxury.

Visually, the OMODA 9 SHS is defined by golden-ratio proportions, a wide-body stance, and a dramatic LED front signature that illuminates on approach – reinforcing its bold, confident character.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director, OMODA UK, commented: “Seeing the first OMODA 9 SHS vehicles reach customers is a significant milestone. This model represents everything we stand for – intelligent engineering, elegant design and hybrid technology that fits seamlessly into daily life – without the premium price tag.

“Our SHS system, which also powers the best-selling JAECOO 7 SHS, proves that hybrid technology has evolved. The OMODA 9 SHS delivers electric-like performance, exceptional comfort and true ease of use. It’s the kind of car that offers more than just efficiency – it brings power, calm, and a real sense of quality to every journey.”

Offering the refinement, quality, technology and safety of a large premium SUV at the cost of a mid-size alternative, the OMODA 9 SHS is available now through OMODA&JAECOO UK’s expansive retailer network. It is priced from £44,990 OTR* and includes a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with unlimited mileage in the first 3 years, plus an 8-year battery warranty and RAC home start cover as standard.

Order books are now open, and first UK deliveries are already underway.

* All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, June 2025