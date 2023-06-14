MG reveals the new 2023 HS SUV

MG Motor UK unveils the new 2023 HS, featuring comprehensive upgrades to the design of MG’s flagship SUV and best-selling car

The new HS retains the same pricing as the outgoing model, available to order now from just £23,495 on the road

Popular model receives a bold new look, with extensive design upgrades at the front and rear, two new specification levels and an updated wheel design

MG Motor UK has released pricing of the new, comprehensively updated HS – revealing a bold new design for the company’s best-selling flagship SUV.

The 2023 MG HS will continue to offer customers outstanding value for money, retaining the same pricing structure as the outgoing model, with the generously equipped SE specification starting from just £23,495 on the road.

Following an extensive redesign, the new HS debuts a sharper, more aggressive appearance. At the front, new bi-function LED headlights, a bold grille design and a new front bumper create an enhanced look that re-establishes the HS as MG’s largest, most luxurious SUV.

At the rear, a new bumper design, revised dual exhaust outlets and LED taillights complete the contemporary new styling update, alongside a new 18’’ diamond cut wheel design.

The new MG HS will be offered in SE or Trophy specification, both offering comprehensive equipment levels. At launch, all models will be powered by a 1.5 litre, turbocharged petrol engine delivering up to 162PS.

A manual gearbox is available as standard, with an optional dual clutch DCT gearbox offered across SE and Trophy specifications.

The new MG HS retains the impressive amount of space and comfort of the previous generation, the interior featuring high-quality, soft touch materials. The 10.1’’ infotainment system has been upgraded with enhanced hardware, allowing faster and smoother functionality.

SE specification, priced from £23,495, includes bi-function LED headlights with front and rear sequential indicators for the first time – alongside air conditioning, satellite navigation, rear parking camera with sensors, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry and a leather steering wheel as standard.

Trophy specification, priced from £25,995, also includes leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, ambient interior lighting, rear privacy glass and an upgraded 6-speaker audio system.

MG Pilot, the company’s comprehensive package of safety equipment, is available across the range as standard – equipping the HS with Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent High Beam Assist.

Customers will continue to enjoy MG’s trademark 7-year/80,000-mile warranty on all models, remaining one of the longest fully transferable warranties in its class. Urban Grey is also now available for the first time within the HS range, as part of an extensive seven colour palette including solid, metallic and tri-coat options.

The previous generation MG HS has been hugely popular since launch, announced as the UK’s best-selling vehicle in January 2023. The new car will build on the success of the outgoing model – channelling MG’s Get More trademark by offering updated design and specification without an increase in pricing.

“Since launch in 2019, the HS has been a tremendous success with over 36,000 finding homes in the UK,” says David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG Motor UK.

“It continues to deliver all the benefits of a high quality, comprehensively equipped, large SUV, while undercutting smaller, more modestly equipped options on the market. We believe the latest HS will be even more attractive to customers, especially as we are able to offer it with no increase in price across the range.”

The company will continue to offer the current plug-in hybrid MG HS PHEV model alongside the new 2023 HS Petrol, providing a range of options for customers looking for an affordable, high-quality new SUV.

About MG

Tracing its history back to 1924, MG is the iconic British motoring brand, famous for building sporty, exciting and value-for-money cars which are always fun to drive. From the original MG 14/28 Super Sports car, designed by the legendary Cecil Kimber, to the all-electric MG5 EV of today, MG has always been innovative, always been radical and always been fun!

Today, MG is the fastest growing car brand in the UK, fielding a six-car range of practical and affordable hatchbacks, SWs and SUVs. Designed in Marylebone, London, and manufactured in state-of-the-art factories in several countries, today’s MGs are practical, spacious, packed with technology and perfect for modern life. With a national network of over 150 dealerships, MG is accessible to customers everywhere with professional sales and aftersales provision across the UK.

All new MGs are built with world-class components and are backed by a comprehensive manufacturer’s 7-year warranty. Well-established in the UK, MGs are now sold worldwide with western Europe being the latest region for expansion.

