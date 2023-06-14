Vitol-backed VEV launches its end-to-end fleet electrification solution

VEV supports fleets in their transition to electrification, from design to delivery

Backed by Vitol, a global energy trading company with revenues of $505bn

Encompassing every facet of fleet electrification from consultation and planning to charging infrastructure, vehicle supply and fleet management software

High-resolution imagery can be downloaded here.

20th April 2023 London, UK: VEV, the e-fleet company backed by Vitol, today launches its end-to-end solution to the UK fleet and commercial vehicle sector.

VEV offers organisations comprehensive and strategic e-fleet solutions, designed to cater for their current and future fleet needs. The solution encompasses the planning and delivery of the electrification of the fleet, as well as ongoing fleet management services.

VEV facilitates the roll out of a cost-effective fleet transition and includes the building of charging infrastructure, supply of electric vehicles, software and data platforms, flexible charging solutions, energy and storage and flexible payment options.

Mike Nakrani, CEO of VEV, said: “Responsible companies are looking to electrify their fleets, and reduce emissions. The process can be complex and costly and we aim to address that.

“Every fleet is unique, which is why a bespoke offering that considers their business needs and understands their transition is essential. Our customers can leverage our expertise and benefit from going electric sooner.”

Chris Bake, member of the executive committee, Vitol said: “Vitol is investing in the energy transition. To date we have committed over $2 billion to sustainable projects and we are continuously looking to deploy our capital and expertise to transitioning the transport sector. VEV is a key pillar to decarbonising commercial fleets in the UK.”

VG Mobility, also owned by Vitol, operates 400 electric buses and has installed more than 200 150kw chargers for its partners.

Further information on VEV’s innovative solutions portfolio can be obtained on its website here.

