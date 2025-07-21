PICS: Craig David Brings the Ultimate TS5 Party to the Yorkshire Coast (SAT 19 JUL)

Craig David brought the heat to a wet and wild TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, lighting up the Yorkshire Coast with his world-famous TS5 show.

In an electrifying celebration of 25 years of hits, energy, and pure TS5 magic, the chart-topping R&B icon delivered a 90-minute set packed with favourites including Fill Me In, 7 Days, What’s Your Flava? and When The Bassline Drops.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show all year because I knew it was going to be a big one. Scarborough, you’re amazing – I love you. Thank you for embracing the weather to be here tonight,” Craig told the crowd.

Seamlessly mixing live vocals, DJ’ing, and MCing – the hallmarks of his TS5 sets – Craig blended his own classics with crowd-pleasing covers of Let Me Love You (Neyo), No Scrubs (TLC), Love Yourself (Justin Bieber) and more.

The night ended with an epic encore featuring Robin S classic Show Me Love alongside the singer’s own 2016 comeback track Nothing Like This.

The show was brilliantly opened by Ibiza Rocks resident DJ Patrick Nazemi.

The TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre summer series continues with upcoming shows from Judas Priest (July 23) and Texas (July 26).