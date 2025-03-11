MG’s new Five Star

All new MGS5 EV confirmed

MGS5 EV to use MSP platform, proven by the award-winning MG4 EV

All-new premium cabin design and features

MGS5 EV to underline MG’s commitment to outstanding EV value

Stylish, advanced SUV debuts Spring 2025

MG Motor UK has confirmed today that a new SUV, the MGS5 EV, will debut this Spring.

MGS5 EV will utilise the modular scalable platform (MSP) created for the award-winning MG4 hatchback, ensuring excellent dynamic performance whether in the city or open road as well as superb range, whilst providing the enhanced space, comfort and practicality offered by an SUV.

The incoming MG will showcase a striking new cabin appearance with advanced and premium features unique to this model, all of which are designed to raise the standards in the SUV segment.

Whilst MGS5 EV will challenge expectations, it will continue to underline MG’s strong commitment to offering outstanding and competitive value, especially in the EV market.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, comments:

“The MGS5 EV has all the credentials to impress, a generously equipped and spacious SUV but with the all-electric performance that MG customers enjoy so much. In terms of cabin ambience and technology this model will offer a new and greatly enhanced MG experience.”

Full details of the MGS5 EV will be released over the coming weeks.