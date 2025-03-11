BYD UK and Arval UK join forces to launch BYD Lease

BYD and Arval UK launch BYD Lease, making BYD vehicles even more accessible

DOLPHIN, ATTO 3, SEAL, SEAL U DM-i and SEALION 7 all available via BYD Lease now

BYD joins forces with one of the UK’s leading leasing companies to bring new offers to UK customers

BYD UK and Arval UK are pleased to announce the arrival of BYD Lease providing UK customers with nearly 50 years of vehicle leasing expertise for the UK’s fastest growing car brand of 2024.

The BYD model range has grown to four new models in 18 months – with the SEALION 7 arriving soon – all of which are now available via BYD Lease.

Steve Beattie, Sales & Marketing Director, BYD UK, commented: “The introduction of BYD Lease is a big step for our growth in the UK. As one of the top leasing companies in the UK, we’re very happy to be partnering with Arval to make it even easier for our customers to choose BYD. 2024 was a really successful year for BYD, with the launch of first plug-in hybrid and hitting our 10,000th sale – in less than two years.”

Eliott Woodhead, Retail Director, Arval UK, added: “We are delighted to work with BYD and their franchise partners, to help them promote and sell their innovative range of Electric and Plug in Hybrid vehicles. BYD’s ambitious volume aspirations complements our own plans for growth in the UK leasing sector and strengthens the existing relationship between BYD and the wider BNP Paribas Group.”

The launch of BYD Lease follows BYD UK celebrating another year of phenomenal growth. The company, which officially launched in the UK in March 2023, increased its volume by 658% to over 8,700 cars in 2024 – making it the UK’s fastest growing car brand. Globally, in 2024, BYD sold 4.27 million new energy vehicles worldwide making the company the third largest automotive brand in the world.

In March 2023, BYD UK launched with the ATTO 3 C-segment SUV and since then has launched four new models in under two years – with the eagerly-anticipated SEALION 7 joining the line-up in the coming months. The company has grown from 14 retail sites to 60 retailers across the UK, with plans to add more sites in 2025.