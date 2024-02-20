Moody Logistics and Storage wins Operational Excellence Award

Pall-Ex’s managing director Barry Byers and group quality & compliance director, Troy Bailey, present Caroline Moody with the Operational Excellence Award

Moody Logistics and Storage has been presented with the Pall-Ex Operational Excellence Award for the North East and Scotland.

Held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, the awards celebrate outstanding performance from the 160 independent hauliers which make up the Pall-Ex and Fortec palletised freight networks covering the UK and Europe.

The family run-firm, based in Cramlington, Northumberland was also shortlisted as Member of the Year.

It was invited to the Regional Leaders in Excellence Awards, sponsored by Tile Mountain, as the highest performing members in their region of Pall-Ex Group’s Diamond Excellence scheme – which reflects high levels of compliance, quality distribution and service excellence withing the network.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Under the Diamond Excellence scheme we have seen our high customer service levels and consistent effort rewarded throughout the year, and now receiving the Operational Excellence Award is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.

“We continue to invest in our facilities, technology and staff to ensure we provide a first-class service, every time.”

Barry Byers, managing director of Pall-Ex Group, added: “It’s great to be able to reward our network members for their dedication and commitment to strengthening the network and working towards a shared vision.

“Their commitment to delivering service excellence is demonstrated by the Diamon Excellence certificates received over recent months and the award is very well deserved.”

Moody Logistics, which was established in 1947, became one of a group of members to acquire Pall-Ex UK in 2019, taking over the reins from founder and Dragon’s Den star, the late Hilary Devey, CBE.