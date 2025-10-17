More Volkswagen models eligible for UK Government Electric Car Grant

Selected Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models join the ID.3 in qualifying for £1,500 Government-backed discount

Models available from £36,995 OTR or £35,495 with Grant discount applied

Discount applied to purchase price with no need for customers to complete paperwork

Volkswagen meets strict technical and sustainability criteria to become eligible for Grant

Milton Keynes – Selected models from the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 ranges now qualify for the level-two £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount. Eligibility for numerous Volkswagen ID.3 models was confirmed on 16 August.

Announced in July, the scheme lets customers enjoy significant savings at the point of purchase on a range of battery electric vehicles, and reinforces Volkswagen’s commitment to making electric mobility affordable and attainable for UK motorists.

The Government’s confirmation of eligibility for specific variants of the ID.4 and ID.5 means more Volkswagen customers can now make immediate savings on the purchase price of its award-winning electric ID. models. The £1,500 ECG discount will be applied automatically at the point of purchase, with no requirement for customers to complete any paperwork or take additional steps.

With the discounts applied, the ID. range is now available from £29,360 for the ID.3 Pure Essential. Prices with the discount applied for the ID.4 and ID.5 start from £35,495.

To qualify for the Government’s ECG, Volkswagen is required to meet strict technical and sustainability standards – something the brand already builds into its manufacturing process, from using hemp-based imitation leather in car interiors to supporting the large-scale expansion of renewable energies across Europe.

All Volkswagen models qualifying for the ECG based on their recommended retail prices

ID.3 Pure Essential 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pure Match 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro Essential 59 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro 59 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro Match 59 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro S Essential 79 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro S 79 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro S Match 79 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.4 Pure Essential 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.4 Pure Match 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.4 Pro Essential 77 kWh 286 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.5 Pure Match 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.5 Pro Essential 77 kWh 286 PS one-speed automatic five-door

The ID.3 remains Volkswagen’s first purpose-built electric vehicle, developed from the ground up for tailpipe-emission-free motoring. Custom-designed and -built lithium-ion batteries, with a net energy content of 52, 59 or 79 kWh and a range of up to 369 miles (WLTP), are available in the ID.3.

The ID.4 was Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV, and the brand’s first global electric vehicle, when it was launched in 2021 – the same year in which it was named World Car of the Year following input from more than 90 motoring journalists in 24 countries.

The ID.5 was launched in the UK early in 2022. An upgrade in October 2023 extended the vehicle’s range to 339 miles (WLTP) and increased DC charging capacity for all-wheel-drive models from 135 to 175 kW – allowing vehicles to take on enough energy for a further 178 kilometres in about 10 minutes.