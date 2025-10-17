The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Commercial: Ready for Duty

Isuzu launches The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Commercial, a premium-spec, two-seater pick-up engineered for SMEs, farmers, trades, and construction professionals, with a permanent cabin conversion into a secure load zone and full commercial specification.

Fully compliant as a commercial vehicle with VAT reclaimability, £345 road tax, 100% Plant & Machinery Allowance, and a flat £4,020 BIK rate, ensuring long-term tax efficiency.

Priced at £41,995 CVOTR, available to order now with deliveries from November 2025 across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Isuzu UK is proud to announce the launch of The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Commercial, a premium pick-up specifically engineered for the commercial sector. Designed for SMEs, farmers, tradespeople, and construction professionals, this new model offers the comfort and specification of the flagship V-Cross combined with full commercial compliance and long-term tax efficiency.

Designed for Business Use

Purpose-built for business, the V-Cross Commercial is based on the award-winning V-Cross Double Cab and has been professionally converted into a two-seater model to meet the needs of commercial operators. The rear passenger space has been permanently adapted into a secure load zone, ensuring the vehicle cannot be returned to a passenger configuration.

The V-Cross Commercial comes equipped with a comprehensive commercial-ready specification as standard. This includes a lightweight commercial canopy, tow bar with towing electrics, load bed liner, rear passenger door window tints, and protective driver and passenger seat covers. To further underline its identity as a serious business tool, the vehicle is registered exclusively as a commercial model and carries distinctive “Commercial” badging.

Capability and Performance

This new model retains the proven strengths of the award-winning D-Max range. With a 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity and full four-wheel drive, the V-Cross Commercial is ready for tough jobs across farms, worksites, and rural landscapes. For even greater control in challenging conditions, it also comes with Rough Terrain Mode and a rear differential lock, delivering ultimate confidence when tackling demanding off-road environments.

The Perfect Business Model

Designed to help businesses maximise value, the D-Max V-Cross Commercial retains its full commercial vehicle tax status. VAT is reclaimable for VAT-registered businesses making fully taxable supplies, while road tax is kept at a fixed rate of £345. It also continues to qualify for Plant & Machinery Allowance under Capital Allowances, retaining 100% writing down status. For company drivers, the model keeps its flat-rate £4,020 Benefit in Kind for the 2025/26 tax year. These benefits are particularly significant for SMEs and self-employed professionals looking to reduce the potential costs introduced under the new April 2025 legislation changes affecting double and extended cab pick-ups.

Premium Features for Everyday Driving

Built on Isuzu’s highest trim level, the V-Cross Commercial ensures that long days behind the wheel remain comfortable. Drivers benefit from leather upholstery trim*, dual-zone climate control, a fully wireless 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and a new 7-inch Multi-Information Display. USB-C ports and an upgraded ADAS suite, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assist, provide modern convenience and safety for business owners who spend significant time on the road.

Ownership Package

Alongside its tax and financial advantages, the V-Cross Commercial offers the reassurance of Isuzu’s market-leading ownership package. Every model comes with a five-year/125,000-mile warranty, plus five years of UK and European roadside assistance. With a kerb weight under 2,040kg, it also qualifies for passenger car speed limits on dual carriageways and motorways, helping business users get where they need to be quickly and efficiently.

Managing Director at Isuzu UK, Alan Able, commented on the new model launch: “The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Commercial is the perfect solution for SMEs, trades, farmers and construction professionals who need a tax-efficient pick-up that works as hard as they do. We’ve listened closely to feedback from our loyal customer base, who told us they wanted all the key attributes of a rugged 4×4 pick-up combined with the premium features of our flagship model. The V-Cross Commercial delivers exactly that, while also ensuring it is built as a serious, permanent commercial vehicle that businesses can rely on with confidence and make use of the commercial vehicle benefits.”

Model at Glance

Model CVOTR

(Ex. VAT) Drivetrain Cab Types Transmission Colours Key Features D-Max

V-Cross Commercial £41,995 4×4 Double Auto Splash White (Solid) Mercury Silver (Metallic) Obsidian Grey (MICA) Onyx Black (MICA) Spinel Red (MICA) Biarritz Blue (Metallic) Sienna Orange (MICA) Dolomite White (PEARL) Lightweight commercial canopy, tow bar with towing electrics, load bed liner, rear passenger door window tints, protective driver and passenger seat covers, dark grey metallic styling with Commercial badging, 9” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, rear differential lock, Rough Terrain Mode, 8-speaker premium sound.

All prices are exclusive of VAT and additional charges. For special paint finishes, an additional £720 (including VAT) applies. *Leather and other materials.

Availability

The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Commercial is priced at £41,995 CVOTR and is available to order now with automatic transmission. Customer deliveries will begin in November 2025 through Isuzu dealers across the UK and Northern Ireland.

For more information, visit: www.isuzu.co.uk/isuzu-d-max-v-cross-commercial.

Find your local dealer at: www.isuzu.co.uk/find-a-dealer.