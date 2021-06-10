Dubai is a city that loves all things that come with a big international brand, and automotive brands are not excluded from that rule. There are so many international brands in the emirate of Dubai, it can be hard to really understand which ones are proving the most popular with both visitors and residents alike.

Hopefully this blog will enlighten you as to the most popular cars in Dubai, and give you some ideas of what to rent to better blend in with the locals.

1. Rent Mercedes G63 in Dubai

This offering from Mercedes-AMG is one of the most powerful and incredible SUVs anywhere on the market, so it’s no wonder people in Dubai love it. The Mercedes G63 in Dubai stands for power, luxury, surprising acceleration and signature style and luxury. It’s not hard to see why people prefer to rent Mercedes G63 in Dubai.

The G63 has a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that outputs 577hp, 627lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in just 4.5 seconds. The stunning AMG styling comes in at least two dozen exterior colours, but is also practical with huge amounts of cargo space, advanced 9G-tronic transmission, Nappa leather interiors, 20” AMG 10-spoke wheels and much more.

2. Rent BMW X5 in Dubai

Another great sporty luxury SUV offering is the BMW X5, which is popular not only in Dubai but in many markets around the world. They have several engine options, including powerful V8 monsters and even efficient hybrids with 3.0L V6 engines coupled with a 24kWh battery and electric motor.

The interior features comfortable seating, a huge 12.3” infotainment display and another 12.3” digital instrument cluster, gesture controls, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and much more.

3. Rent Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Dubai

As luxury sedans go, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has it all. This mid-size Mercedes is powered by a 2.0L engine outputting 255hp and 273lb-ft of torque. Like the BMW X5, it also offers hybrid options. It received a number of style upgrades for the 2021 model year, including its new front and rear design, as well as a new steering wheel and an all-new infotainment system. It’s available in three trim levels, offering beautiful opulent interior detailing and sumptuous leather seating all mixed with cutting-edge digital wizardry.

The E-Class does a great job of reflecting the old-world charm and new-world innovation of Dubai itself.

4. Rent Nissan Altima in Dubai

The Nissan Altima has proved popular with those more frugal residents of Dubai who want to perfectly project that same executive image that you can with a BMW or Mercedes, but at a much better-value sticker price. The Altima is a fairly common sight and is much admired for its fuel economy, attractive sporty executive design, comfortable interior and impressive array of great-value features. There are five trim levels available, all well stocked with features and modern technology.

5. Rent Mitsubishi Pajero in Dubai

When residents and visitors to Dubai want to head off-road and into the desert but don’t want to take a luxury Mercedes G63 in Dubai to do it, they opt instead for the more humble but still powerful Mitsubishi Pajero. The rugged SUV has powerful engines, tires with strong traction and enough torque to pull you up and down any sand dune. You’ll often see the Pajero scaling the sand dunes of the desert that surrounds the city. It’s among the best automotive steeds you’ll find for such terrain.