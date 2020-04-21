The Ford Mustang – today celebrating its 56 th birthday – was the best-selling sports car in the world last year, and the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fifth consecutive year

DUNTON, Essex, April 17, 2020 – This Mustang Day – the nameplate’s 56th birthday – Mustang can now celebrate two global sales crowns, earning world’s best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupe title. Mustang is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years.

“We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants,” said Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company. “From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiast are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs. We are honoured to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

Two global sales crowns

Mustang sold 102,090 units, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33 per cent, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50 per cent, and in France, they nearly doubled.

The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world. Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

Ford sold 9,900 Mustangs in Europe during 2019, a 3 per cent increase year-on-year.*, with 1,300 sold in the UK.

Performance line-up

Mustang is offered for customers in Europe in fastback and convertible body styles, with a choice of 449 PS 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmissions, and 291 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission.

The special edition Mustang BULLITT featuring an enhanced 460 PS 5.0-litre V8 engine is offered in fastback body style with a choice of Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green exterior colours, and unique exterior and interior details.