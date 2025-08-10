National Lottery Lotto Results – 9th August 2025: Winning Numbers and Prize Breakdown

The National Lottery draw on Saturday, 9th August 2025, was one of the most anticipated of the year, with a jackpot prize of £7,394,521 up for grabs. If you’ve been waiting eagerly to check your numbers, here’s a detailed breakdown of the results and prize distribution. Whether you’re a regular player or someone who joined in for the first time, read on to see if you’ve won big!

Lotto Results – 9th August 2025

The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on 9th August 2025 were:

Winning Numbers : 02, 27, 29, 38, 44, 51

Bonus Ball: 23

These numbers resulted in a total jackpot prize of £7,394,521. Players who matched all six numbers from the main draw were awarded this life-changing amount.

What are the Chances of Winning the Lotto?

The odds of winning the Lotto jackpot with a single ticket are 1 in 45,057,474, but don’t be discouraged—there are still plenty of smaller prizes to be won! If you matched fewer numbers, you might still be eligible for some significant payouts.

Thunderball Results – 9th August 2025

Alongside the Lotto, the Thunderball draw took place on the same evening. The winning Thunderball numbers were:

Winning Numbers : 16, 25, 28, 31, 33

Thunderball: 10

Thunderball prizes are awarded based on how many numbers match, and the jackpot prize can go as high as £500,000. If you matched the five main numbers plus the Thunderball, you could have bagged this impressive payout.

Lotto HotPicks Prize Breakdown

If you’re a fan of the Lotto HotPicks, which offers a chance to win up to £350,000, here’s how the prizes were distributed for the 9th August 2025 draw:

Match 4 of 4 : 15 winners, each winning £13,000

Match 3 of 3 : 325 winners, each winning £800

Match 2 of 2 : 3,659 winners, each winning £60

Match 1 of 1: 7,744 winners, each winning £6

The total prize fund for Lotto HotPicks on 9th August 2025 was £721,004, making it a great opportunity for players to win even if they don’t match all four numbers.

How to Check Your Numbers

If you’re wondering whether you’re one of the lucky winners, checking your National Lottery numbers is easy. You can simply visit the official National Lottery website for the most up-to-date results or use the mobile app for quick access. The website also provides information about how to claim your prize.

Winning the Lotto: What’s Next?

If you’ve won, congratulations! For jackpot winners, the next step is to claim your prize, and the National Lottery has a dedicated process to guide you through it. Larger winnings may require verification, so it’s always wise to keep your ticket safe.

For smaller prizes, you can usually claim your winnings at any authorized retailer or directly through your online account.

Why Play the National Lottery?

The National Lottery offers a fantastic opportunity for players to win big, with draws happening multiple times a week. The excitement of possibly winning life-changing sums of money brings millions of players to the game. It also helps fund various national good causes, supporting charitable organizations and projects across the UK.

With easy entry and multiple ways to win, it’s no wonder the National Lottery continues to be one of the UK’s most popular pastimes.

Key Takeaways

The 9th August 2025 Lotto draw resulted in a jackpot of £7,394,521 with the winning numbers: 02, 27, 29, 38, 44, 51, and a Bonus Ball of 23.

The Thunderball draw featured the numbers: 16, 25, 28, 31, 33, with the Thunderball being 10.

Lotto HotPicks had a prize fund of £721,004 with a range of smaller prizes.

Players can check their numbers on the official National Lottery website or app.

Start Your Winning Journey Today

If you’re inspired by these results, why not try your luck in the next draw? Whether it’s Lotto, Thunderball, or Lotto HotPicks, there are plenty of ways to win. Good luck, and may your numbers come up next time!