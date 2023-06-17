Nationwide Platforms raises industry standards with enhanced maternity leave

Nationwide Platforms, one of the UK’s leading powered access providers, is taking significant strides towards fostering an inclusive work environment with the introduction of its new maternity policy.

The updated policy now ensures that employees receive 13 weeks of full company enhanced pay, allowing them to fully embrace the joys of parenthood while maintaining financial stability.

Prioritising the importance of a good work-life balance, the new policy acknowledges that stay-at-home parents caring for their new-borns are still dedicated professionals who work day in, day out. The enhanced maternity policy aims to alleviate financial stress and provide peace of mind, allowing parents to dedicate quality time to their child during the critical early months.

Shamala Shiad, a Strategic Account Manager at Nationwide Platforms, is the first employee to benefit from the new maternity policy. A few months into her maternity leave, Shamala has already noticed the significant difference in her experience compared to her previous maternity leaves.

“It really is a game-changer,” said Shamala. “Having experienced maternity leave before with my older children, Eshan and Rayan, I can truly appreciate the difference. The reduced financial anxiety allows me to devote my full attention to my new-born son, Eesa.

“As mothers, we know how remarkably sensitive babies are to the slightest, often subconscious, changes in mood and demeanour. Being able to ensure that I’m calm and happy has done wonders for these first few months.

“With the peace of mind provided by the enhanced policy, I’ve been able to focus on establishing a routine that works for both Eesa and me, ensuring a smoother transition from work to motherhood.

“I’ve even transferred my usual job-centred organisation onto my parenting approach! I know exactly when Eesa needs to feed and when he needs to nap, which makes both of our lives easier.”

Nationwide Platforms’ commitment to supporting working parents extends beyond the enhanced pay. During an employee’s maternity leave, the company provides a range of resources and initiatives, including general well-being days that can be accessed remotely, to ensure employees feel supported and connected during their parental leave. Employees are encouraged to participate in parent-themed sessions, where they can share experiences and best practices and find a sense of community among fellow working parents.

While working during leave is certainly not mandatory, Nationwide Platforms also provides remote sessions designed to ease employees back into work towards the end of their leave period. These sessions create a supportive environment where employees can discuss business accounts, keep abreast of updates, and seek advice to ensure a seamless return to work.

Additionally, Nationwide Platforms offers full support for flexible working arrangements, allowing employees to tailor their schedules to the needs of their growing families.

“Whilst I value the time off during maternity leave, I also do love my job and find the work fulfilling,” says Shamala.

“I’ve felt no pressure to be working while raising Eesa, but it’s important for me to know that I can touch base if I want to. There’s full support for all kinds of working arrangements; Nationwide Platforms works around the parent and around their schedule to ensure it’s as stress-free and convenient as possible.”

Robyn Molyneux, Senior Regional HR Business Partner for Nationwide Platforms and the driving force behind these initiatives, says, “We value our employees and understand the importance of providing comprehensive support during significant life events.

“Our enhanced maternity policy is just one example of our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive. Gender equity is something we all need to focus on and improve, and we hope this maternity policy encourages other companies to adopt more inclusive business practices.”

