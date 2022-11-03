We’ll discuss Free-agent signings and Contract extensions. We’ll also talk about Russell Westbrook’s return to the Lakers and the Knicks’ deal with Jalen Brunson. We’ll also discuss the impact on equality in sports in the U.S.

Free-agent signings

The free agency period for the NBA Picks today in 2022 is starting today, and it’s expected to be a busy one. Expect to see a lot of trades, free-agent signings, and rumors. Players such as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal will be available to sign.

In addition, there are a lot of young players on the market. Jordan Poole, for example, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has until Oct. 17 to sign a new contract. Other players in this group include Kevon Looney, Damian Lee, and Otto Porter Jr.

Contract extensions

In the coming year, NBA players are expected to sign contracts for multiple years. Most of these deals will happen prior to the start of next season. Players will also have their sights set on the 2022-23 season. This could lead to the signing of a nine-figure extension for one or more stars.

One possible candidate for an extension is Al Horford, who is currently on a two-year deal in Atlanta. Although the two-year deal is not worth as much as the four-year deal, it would still allow the team to secure an asset worth about $60 million. In addition to that, the extension would also give the Boston Celtics the option to re-sign Horford on a team-friendly contract. Although a potential extension for Horford is unlikely, the salary would still be considerably less than his current deal.

Russell Westbrook’s return to the Lakers

If Westbrook’s return to the Lakers is true, it would be a tremendous coup for the Lakers. While Westbrook has been unhappy in Los Angeles, the Lakers have a strong history with the NBA. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points in 78 games last season, posting a 15.0 PER. He was traded from the Wizards to the Lakers last year to form a formidable Big Three, which helped the Lakers win their 17th championship in the NBA bubble season. But Westbrook and his new teammates didn’t always get along with the previous coach, Frank Vogel. The Lakers fired Vogel and hired Darvin Ham, a former Bucks assistant.

Westbrook has been playing well this season. His play has been excellent, and his presence off the bench has helped the Lakers win their first game of the season. But Westbrook’s relationship with the Lakers fan base has been a sore spot in recent years. In his postgame press conference, Westbrook was asked twice about the crowd, but chose not to mention the fans. In addition, the chemistry between Westbrook and the Lakers’ other players has not been as strong as it needs to be. That’s the team’s biggest problem right now, and it’s one that needs to be resolved. This is a season of learning from mistakes, and the Lakers are learning a hard lesson already.

Jalen Brunson’s deal with the Knicks

The Knicks have officially made a deal to sign Jalen Brunson in the NBA 2022 offseason. The deal will pay him $104 million over four years, and includes an opt-out clause after the third season. His salary will then decline each year, averaging $28 million this year and $24 million the following year. Brunson’s contract gives the Knicks some extra flexibility in their salary cap, which they may need in the future. The signing of Brunson comes as no surprise, considering the Knicks’ history with bringing in free agents.

Mark Cuban said that he wanted to retain Brunson, and it was a top priority to do so. Despite his age, Brunson is still a young player, so the Knicks are making a significant investment in his future. While most fan bases celebrate the signing of a proven player, some of the best contracts in the NBA are given to under-the-radar players with high ceilings.

Danuel House Jr.’s deal with the 76ers

House’s signing is positive news for Philadelphia, where he filled a void left by PJ Tucker’s departure. He can play off the bench or start and can complement Joel Embiid. His physicality and shooting ability are a plus for the 76ers, but they are unlikely to use him as a full-time option right away.

Moreover, the Sixers have a lot of flexibility to add players to their roster. The signing of House, who originally signed with the Houston Rockets, allowed the Sixers to access the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception and a bi-annual exception worth $4 million. This means that the Sixers will have more money to spend on their other needs.