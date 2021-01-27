Greaves West & Ayre ranks amongst top Financial Advisers

One of Berwick-upon-Tweed’s oldest firms, Greaves West & Ayre (GWA), has been listed in the top 30 of Financial Advisers 2020 by FTAdviser.

Released annually, the FTAdviser’s Top 100 list recognises the best financial advisory businesses working in the UK. The criteria for the top 100 ranking uses a rigorous methodology including growth rate, experience of advisers across economic environments, qualifications and judgement of how each firm’s choices influenced asset growth over the year.

When announcing this year’s Top 100, FTAdviser stated “Clients don’t just want an adviser who can put their money to work: they also want someone they can trust, and a business that upholds the highest professional standards”.

Commenting on the achievement, GWA Partner John Coats said, “Quality Advice Quality Service” has always been GWA’s motto and we are delighted that this has led to recognition as one of the top 100 advisers in the UK by FTAdviser. It goes without saying that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. We are very proud of how our team has adapted, maintaining the excellent service our clients expect. Be that providing support remotely or introducing informative webinars, we wanted to ensure clients received the extra reassurance that we were always at hand to help.”

GWA’s position of 27 puts them alongside, and in many cases ranked above, international firms with hundreds of advisers.

John Coats added, “Our inclusion in the Top 100 is acknowledgment of our continued focus on putting clients at the centre of what we do. We have established ourselves as one of the region’s leading financial services and investment management firms and this now gives our team the well-deserved accolade of nationwide respect.”

GWA’s wealth management expertise extends across investments & savings, retirement planning, tax mitigation, financial protection and estate planning. Being part of GWA’s wider practice, the wealth management team is supported by a large team of experienced accountants and tax specialists.