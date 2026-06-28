New Album Himmelskygge Brings Together Norway’s Leading Contemporary Musical Voices

Artist:

Hege Høisæter – mezzo-soprano,

Jorunn Marie Bratlie – piano,

Kari Telstad Sundet – electronics,

Album: Himmelskygge

Label: LAWO Classics

Release Date: May 2026

The acclaimed mezzo-soprano brings together classical tradition, electronics, and contemporary composition on an ambitious new release for LAWO Classics

Norwegian mezzo-soprano Hege Høisæter presents Himmelskygge, a captivating new album that showcases the richness and diversity of Norwegian contemporary song. Released by LAWO Classics, the recording brings together an exceptional group of performers and composers, creating a musical journey that moves effortlessly between classical heritage, modern experimentation, and innovative sonic textures.

Joined by pianist Jorunn Marie Bratlie, composer and electronic musician Kari Telstad Sundet, and the jazz ensemble Tov a Vot, Høisæter explores works that span generations of Norwegian musical creativity. The result is a collection that celebrates both the tradition and continued evolution of Nordic art music.

At the heart of the album is The Drift, Kari Telstad Sundet’s compelling song cycle based on poems by Emily Dickinson. Blending acoustic instruments with electronics, the work creates an immersive atmosphere where intimate vocal expression meets contemporary sound design. Sundet’s involvement as both composer and performer gives the cycle a unique artistic character that reflects the album’s collaborative spirit.

The programme also features Olav Anton Thommessen’s dramatic Cosima minnes, a powerful reimagining of Wagnerian material that opens the album with striking intensity. Works by Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen highlight the beauty and lyricism of Norwegian poetry, while Theis Jakob’s Two Dystopian Songs offers a modern and thought-provoking perspective. The album concludes with Gisle Kverndokk’s radiant Ave Verum, bringing a sense of reflection and serenity to the recording.

Throughout Himmelskygge, musical boundaries become increasingly fluid. Classical song, electronics, improvisation, and contemporary composition intertwine to create a rich and varied listening experience. More than a collection of songs, the album serves as a portrait of Norwegian contemporary music today—bold, expressive, and constantly evolving.

With Himmelskygge, Hege Høisæter and her collaborators invite listeners into a world where tradition and innovation coexist, offering a compelling exploration of the many voices shaping contemporary Nordic art music.