New Bentayga Speed: the most powerful and dynamic Bentayga yet

New performance flagship of the Bentayga line-up

Uprated twin-turbo V8 delivers 650 PS and 850 Nm

Top speed of 193 mph (310 km/h)*, 0-60 mph in 3.4 secs

Faster and more agile than preceding W12-powered Bentayga Speed

New 23” wheels exclusive to Speed, with carbon ceramic brakes –

New SPORT Mode for improved road-holding with 15% stiffness increase over Bentayga V8 and enhanced torque vectoring

New Dynamic ESC mode allows on-throttle slip angles and full Launch Control – both for the first time on Bentayga

Standard sports exhaust or optional Titanium Akrapovic exhaust deliver powerful and engaging soundtrack

Brake calipers now available in seven different accent colours

Visual features include dark tint brightware, dark tint headlamp internals and grey tail lamps with dark tint bezel

Interior features Precision Diamond quilt design, dark tint air vents and badging and exclusive Speed colour split

(Crewe, 2 June 2025) The new Bentayga Speed is the most powerful, most dynamic and most exhilarating Bentley SUV yet. It eclipses even its acclaimed W12-engined predecessor, delivering increased power and performance along with the most dynamic chassis set-up ever offered on a Bentayga – including, for the first time, the ability to generate on-throttle slip angles in Bentley’s pinnacle performance SUV.

At its heart is a new twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 650 PS and 850 Nm of torque. This new powertrain is capable of accelerating Bentley’s SUV performance flagship from 0-62 mph in just 3.4 seconds and delivers a top speed of 193mph (310km/h)*. The new Bentayga Speed also features significant advances in dynamic capability – with an enhanced SPORT chassis mode and a new ESC Dynamic setting that brings maximum driver involvement and the choice between enhanced road-holding or the ability to slide the car on-power. The new chassis set up and powerful engine confirm the Bentayga Speed’s position as a new performance pinnacle for the luxury SUV.

New 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and a thrilling soundtrack

The Bentayga Speed’s new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivers exceptional performance, with peak power of 650 PS / 641 bhp / 478 kW and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds. These figures comprehensively surpass those of the Bentayga V8 S (4.4 seconds) as well as the 3.9 second mark set by the previous W12-engined Bentayga Speed. Peak torque of 850 Nm (627 lb.ft) is delivered between 2,250-4,500 rpm, with the characteristic Bentley “torque plateau” delivering the effortless wave of acceleration that’s a constant of Bentley performance.

The engine isn’t just more powerful than its predecessors – it’s also more characterful. As standard the Bentayga Speed is fitted with a Sports exhaust system, which delivers a rich, powerful engine note that complements the eager character of the High Powered V8 and promotes a deep sense of driver engagement. This exhaust can be distinguished externally by two elliptical tailpipes emerging through the rear diffuser. For an even more thrilling soundtrack, the optional Titanium Akrapovic Exhaust accentuates the power, drama and potency of the V8, with its aural expression of the performance that awaits at the merest flex of the throttle. This system features quad tailpipes.

Enhanced dynamic capabilities

Of the three driving modes available to drivers of the new Bentayga Speed, both COMFORT and BENTLEY modes remain unchanged in calibration compared with other Bentayga models, to retain exceptional day-to-day and grand touring competency. SPORT mode however is significantly enhanced, delivering increased steering response, roadholding and driver connection, enhanced by a 15% increase in suspension damping stiffness. Enhanced SPORT mode enables the driver to exploit the power of the V8 engine more fully when cornering and to experience the exceptionally agile turn-in capabilities of brake torque vectoring.

For the ultimate in braking capability and driver engagement, optional carbon ceramic brakes allow the selection of ESC Dynamic in SPORT mode, which relaxes ESC intervention to permit exhilarating drift angles or power-on oversteer where appropriate. Torque vectoring by brake allows for a sharper turn-in, and more power to be put to the road during corner exit – with improved driver confidence going hand-in-hand with the extra agility. Also included in ESC Dynamic programming is Launch Control, a first for any Bentayga model.

The Bentayga Speed now includes all-wheel steering. At low and medium speeds, the rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels to aid a rapid change of direction, noticeably increasing the feeling of agility and reducing the turning circle. The steering feels sharper, and a commensurate increase in steering feel provides greater driver confidence. At high speeds, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front, to improve stability.

Taken together, the new SPORT mode enhancements, optional carbon ceramic brakes, ESC Dynamic software and all-wheel steering set new levels of agility, roadholding and driver engagement. As the performance flagship of the line-up, Bentayga Speed simply recalibrates all one’s expectations of handling, roadholding, acceleration and steering response for a luxury SUV.

Powerful design statement

Distinctive exterior features of the new Bentayga Speed include dark tint brightware, bright chrome Speed badges on the leading edge of the front doors, and 22” Speed wheels in either dark tint or silver (the latter being a no cost option). Unique Speed headlamps feature dark tint internals and a dark tint bezel, while tail lamps are grey, again with a dark tint bezel. For the first time in Bentley’s history, a 23” Speed wheel is optionally available when carbon ceramic brakes are specified, and these come in a choice of grey satin, black or black and bright machined finishes. Painted calipers in a choice of seven striking colours are also available standard brakes and when choosing the carbon ceramic brake option.

Another option offered exclusively for the Bentayga Speed is the Speed black roof, which is finished in either gloss or satin, depending on the chosen body finish. The black roof, which includes the lower section of the tailgate spoiler, makes a powerful, assertive visual impact.

Performance focused interior

The interior design of the Bentayga Speed reflects its singular performance focus. Standard features include the Speed-specific driver information display, Speed badging to the passenger fascia and treadplates, and Speed embroidered emblem on the seat uppers. The familiar Bentley ‘bullseye’ air vents, organ stops, and central air vents can be finished in dark tint as well as the standard chrome. Seat shoulder panels, door inners and backboard (four-seat models) all feature a new Precision Diamond quilt design. For the upholstery, the Speed colour split features a darker secondary hide as the predominant colour, relieved by flashes of the main hide colour on seat outers, door and the instrument panel side cheeks.

Extending the limits

The new Bentayga Speed offers an extraordinary breadth of capabilities, with COMFORT and BENTLEY modes offering the perfect blend of pace, refinement, and relaxation for most driving conditions. Select SPORT mode however, and a new, more visceral and thrilling side to its character emerges. Through careful chassis enhancements and the adoption of the new High Powered 4.0 V8, Bentley’s engineers have created the most powerful and dynamic Bentayga ever, without losing an iota of what makes a Bentley, a Bentley.

*When fitted with carbon ceramic brake option