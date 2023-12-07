New Channel 4 show – Bangers: Mad for Cars – set to reveal the nation’s ultimate automotive icons in partnership with eBay

In partnership with eBay, Channel 4 has launched a new 4 part series called Bangers: Mad for Cars to celebrate the UK’s much-loved modern classics

The series launches on Tuesday 17 th October after the England vs. Italy UEFA Euro Qualifier match, with all episodes available to stream on Channel 4

The series will feature parts from eBay’s Certified Recycled Hub, where shoppers can save up to 70% vs OEM parts RRP

Musician Tinie and F1 analyst and stunt driver, Naomi Schiff, will go head-to-head each week to pick their favourite car from a selection of iconic models

Featured cars include the Ford Sierra Cosworth, Peugeot 205 GTI and Citroen Saxo

London, 11th October 2023 – A new Channel 4 series, produced by Plum Pictures and Imhotep Productions in partnership with eBay, will celebrate iconic cars from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s as musician Tinie and F1 analyst and stunt driver, Naomi Schiff, run the rule over famous models including the Ford Sierra Cosworth, Peugeot 205 GTI and Citroen Saxo.

First airing on Tuesday 17th October at 10.15pm, Bangers: Mad for Cars, will see Tinie and Naomi go head-to-head in the “Battle of the Bangers” to decide which is the best in class. With the help of car lovers all over the UK, they will delve into the performance, history, culture and iconography of each car, before the final challenge to decide which comes out on top.

Each episode features new and used car parts purchased from eBay, ranging from drifting tyres, to alloys, and a sound system. One of the parts, a Citroen Saxo gold rear spoiler, was sourced from eBay’s Certified Recycled Hub, which hosts an extensive range of recycled Original Equipment parts. eBay’s Certified Recycled hub gives shoppers the chance to purchase parts removed from end-of-life vehicles, saving up to 70% compared to OEM parts RRP*. Last year, eBay UK shoppers buying used car parts and accessories saved £99 million and more than 16,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions simply by choosing not to buy a box-fresh part.**

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), used car sales remain slow, with a 4.1% increase year-on-year^ for the first half of 2023. With five official brand stores and thousands of sellers, eBay stocks everything motorists need to keep their vehicles in good health as owners continue to show an appetite for keeping cars on the road for longer due to the cost-of-living.

Throughout the series, Tinie will be meeting some of the most passionate car owners in the UK, who will be convincing him to choose their model to champion. To see the cars in action, he’ll be driving down quarry slopes in a 4×4, squeezing a six-wheeled Defender through the streets of Chelsea and battling to save the reputation of the Renault Espace.

Joining them each week will also be a different celebrity guest to talk about their life in cars, from their first car to the cars they wish they’d had – including Ian Wright, Patrice Evra, Guz Khan and Tom Kerridge.

Tinie said: “Cars are so embedded in pop culture, they’re more than just a mode of transportation they say a bit about who we are. I’m excited to explore the origins of some of the most iconic cars and learn how the industry became so interlinked with the British psyche. And of course – to drive some serious bangers.”

Laura Richards, eBay category lead for vehicle Parts and Accessories, said: “At eBay we’re big believers in keeping cars on the road for longer both affordably and sustainably. With the help of Tinie, Bangers will hero some iconic modern classics while encouraging motorists to consider non-new parts for their repairs, encouraging a new generation of car owners to embrace and celebrate a new lease of life for these wonderful vehicles.”