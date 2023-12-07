McLaren Automotive and Bowers & Wilkins celebrate the enduring success of their partnership with the new Zeppelin McLaren Edition

The award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker has received new McLaren-inspired styling featuring a Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange finish

Zeppelin McLaren Edition joins the hugely successful Px8 McLaren Edition in a portfolio of collaborative products inspired by the long-standing partnership

The launch also introduces upgraded multi-room connectivity for the Zeppelin, plus the inclusion of Amazon Music, Amazon Music HD and Pandora music streaming within the Bowers & Wilkins Music App

Sixty limited-edition models, inspired by 60 years of McLaren and featuring the iconic Speedy Kiwi logo as a reference to Bruce McLaren’s legacy, are exclusively available from select McLaren dealerships

Bowers & Wilkins, the renowned British premium audio brand, has launched a new version of its award-winning wireless speaker in collaboration with long-standing partner, McLaren Automotive. Introducing the new Zeppelin McLaren Edition.

The new McLaren-inspired version celebrates both the partnership between two leading performance brands and McLaren’s 60th anniversary.

Best-in-class sound meets iconic McLaren design

Following the success of the Px8 McLaren Edition headphone, Bowers & Wilkins has created a specially designed version of its Zeppelin wireless speaker, featuring a refined Galvanic Grey finish and subtle Papaya Orange highlights inspired by McLaren Automotive’s design approach.

Reflecting McLaren’s technical and performance-led aesthetic, the Zeppelin McLaren Edition offers the high-performance sound quality synonymous with Bowers & Wilkins, coupled with a design that connects fans of McLaren supercars to the visual identity of the McLaren brand.

Inspired by 60 years of McLaren

Bowers & Wilkins is also announcing a limited-production version of the Zeppelin created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of McLaren and Bruce McLaren’s legacy. Only sixty pieces of the Zeppelin McLaren 60th Anniversary Edition will be produced.

This limited-edition version features racing livery-inspired colours, including a vibrant orange finish giving the Zeppelin’s instantly recognisable silhouette an even more distinctive aesthetic, while a Speedy Kiwi on the rear of the product pays homage to Bruce McLaren’s pioneering vision. The sixty limited-edition models are available exclusively from select McLaren dealerships worldwide.

Reimagined for the streaming age

The Zeppelin is a complete stereo system in one component, a wireless smart speaker reimagined for the streaming age. It features reference-quality drive unit technologies arranged in dedicated left and right speaker assemblies around a central, large subwoofer, all powered by 240W of amplification. The result is room-filling stereo sound no single-box rival can match.

Combining proven drive unit technology with its high-resolution streaming platform, the overall result is exceptional music performance whether from a wirelessly connected source or via a streaming service.

Upgraded multi-room capability and new streaming services

Coinciding with the launch of the new Zeppelin McLaren Edition, Bowers & Wilkins has introduced both wireless multi-room capability and new music streaming services via the Music App. The new model, along with all compatible Zeppelins, will now benefit from extended multi-room compatibility with both the Panorama 3 and the Formation portfolio of wireless speakers. This allows Bowers & Wilkins users to seamlessly connect and configure their in-home wireless speaker system, all easily set-up and controlled via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App for ultimate convenience.

In addition, Bowers & Wilkins has extended its direct streaming offering from the Music App for owners of its wireless speakers. The launch of the Zeppelin McLaren Edition sees the introduction of Amazon Music, Amazon Music HD and Pandora (available in North America only), offering users more choice of high-quality music streaming from the Music App than ever.

A long-standing partnership rooted in performance

Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins has been responsible for the development of the high-performance audio systems found in McLaren Automotive’s supercars and hypercars. The partnership is built on firm technical foundations, while being rooted in both brands’ shared values of delivering the highest levels of performance possible.

Most recently, Bowers & Wilkins has worked closely with McLaren’s design and engineering teams to create and optimise the audio system found on the company’s latest supercar ­– the McLaren 750S. Like its predecessors, the 750S features the latest speaker technologies, developed in Southwater, home to the Bowers & Wilkins research and development team since 2019 and only 30 miles from the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

“Following the success of the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones, we are thrilled to unveil the next instalment of our partnership with Bowers & Wilkins – the new Zeppelin McLaren Edition wireless speaker. Both brands share a relentless commitment to pushing boundaries, be it in automotive engineering or audio excellence. Now, fans of both brands can extend the renowned audio experience from our cars to the home.”

George Biggs, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive

“I am thrilled to introduce the latest addition to our expanding product portfolio developed in collaboration with our partners at McLaren Automotive. The Zeppelin McLaren Edition joins the highly successful Px8 McLaren Edition, creating a uniquely appealing and innovative wireless product range that I’m sure will find eager buyers amongst both fans of McLaren and fans of Bowers & Wilkins alike.”

Dan Shepherd, VP of Licensing & Partnerships, Bowers & Wilkins

The Zeppelin McLaren Edition is available from 11th October from the Bowers & Wilkins website and selected retailers at £799/€899/$899, while the limited-edition 60th Anniversary model is available from select McLaren dealerships.