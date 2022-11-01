Maserati’s sporting DNA has inspired a new special edition, available for the Ghibli and Levante: the new FTributo Special Edition pays homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis and her story of audacity.

Maria Teresa was the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix, having done so aboard a Maserati 250F.

The tenacious spirit of Maria Teresa De Filippis and the timeless reference to the racing world of the Trident have inspired the new FTributo Special Edition, a limited series available for the Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colours – Arancio Devil and Grigio Lamiera.

The special edition raises sportiness to a new level, courtesy of its eye-catching details and sporty aesthetics. Even the exterior clearly recalls the adrenaline rush on the track. Arancio Devil is a special saturated orange, a combination of vibrant energy and audacity, to recall Maria Teresa’s nickname, “the she-devil”.

Conversely, the grey is inspired by the track, Maserati’s real “home”, where the Trident has reaped victories and has produced its greatest performance.

To complement the exterior, in the Arancio Devil livery, the Levante FTributo comes with 21” Anteo wheels, or 21” Titano wheels for the Ghibli FTributo in the new Grigio Opaco colour. The wheel rim details come in cobalt blue, including the specific badge on the fender and the Trident logo on the C-pillar.

For the Grigio Lamiera bodywork, the wheel colour turns to Glossy Black, while the details, the specific badge and the Trident logo come in a contrasting orange.

Entering the cabin, the shades of the exterior finishes are taken up in the cobalt blue and orange stitching, paired with black or orange and natural PienoFiore (Full-Grain) leather.

In October 1955, De Filippis took part in the 39th Targa Florio, driving a Maserati A6GCS (shared with Luigi Bellucci). She would take ninth place overall (fourth in the two-litre class). This was the turning point that would lead her, one challenge after another, to break down conventions and become the first woman to compete in Formula 1 in 1958, again in a Maserati.

Sixty-seven Octobers later, FTributo Special Edition celebrates Maserati’s sporting heritage and its revolutionary victories on the track.

Elegance, extreme performance and sportiness renew the winning combination between Maserati and Maria Teresa De Filippis. A story of tenacity, courage and audacity. The ability to face challenges, to compete and to win – on the track and beyond, determinedly looking ahead to the future.