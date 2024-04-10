New Homes Planned For Bowesfield Park As Banks Property And Keepmoat Homes Agree Project Deal

John Ruddick, principal development manager at Banks Property

Plans for a major new residential scheme at a unique mixed-use site on Teesside are set to move forward after a deal was signed between a leading housebuilder and a regional developer.

Keepmoat Homes is looking to build up to 257 new homes on a previously developed 6.8 hectare site at Bowesfield Park, which sits on the banks of the River Tees in Stockton and which was created by North East employer Banks Property.

The development would be located near Cygnet Drive and Kingfisher Way, on a site that is allocated for residential development in the Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council Local Plan, and would include a mix of property types, including 79 affordable homes.

A number of environmental improvements would also be delivered as part of the project, including the creation of new footpaths and the planting of new hedgerows, shrubs and trees.

A planning application for the proposed development has been submitted by Keepmoat to Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and is expected to come before the Council’s planning committee later this year.

Bowesfield Park is a 35-hectare former brownfield site which was remediated by the Banks Group to deliver a fully integrated, mixed-use scheme to have substantial wildlife habitats and recreational areas sitting alongside commercial and residential spaces.

It includes a 15-hectare wildlife conservation area, as well as 250 existing homes and commercial occupants including Handelsbanken, Lexus Teesside, Audi, Stoneacre Teesside, nursery chain Kids 1st and digital marketing agency Colewood.

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat North East, says: “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Banks Property to deliver much needed affordable homes for local residents on Teesside.

“At Keepmoat, we’re committed to providing properties in partnership with key housing associations to boost affordable housing supply.

“Bowesfield Park is also an example of how we’re committed to creating sustainable communities of the future, with all of the homes set to include PV panels and EV charging points.”

John Ruddick, principal development manager at Banks Property, adds: “Bowesfield Park’s proximity to locations such as Stockton, Darlington, Thornaby and Middlesbrough and the massive appeal of its highly valued nature reserve all combine to make it a great place for people to live, work and spend their time.

“Keepmoat’s high-quality proposals will form the final piece of the Bowesfield Park site and we’re excited to be working with them on the completion of a truly unique development that’s brought so much to the area.

“Having begun work on remediating this brownfield site more than two decades ago and having driven its long-term transformation, we’re proud of the valuable community, commercial and environmental asset that Bowesfield Park has become.”