The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe combines the best of 4×4 and the best of electric to reinforce its iconic status within the brand portfolio

More powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technologically advanced than ever, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the ideal vehicle for everyday use in the city and on off-road trails

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe features a plug-in hybrid powertrain, ensuring a zero-emission full-electric driving option and a range that can exceed 30miles in the urban cycle

Courtesy of 4xe technology, it can drive in four-wheel drive in full-electric mode, with a maximum combined output of 380hp and peak torque of 637Nm, delivering unprecedented off-road performance in complete safety while preserving its ‘Trail Rated’ capability

A significant improvement in on-road performance with acceleration from zero to 62mph in 6.4 seconds

Charging is easy and user-friendly with a full charge available in less than 3 hours

Advanced technology content includes Uconnect™ NAV system with 8.4-inch touchscreen and the last generation ADAS features

No peak is too high to be reached and no boundary is too challenging to be pushed, this has always defined the Jeep ® Wrangler. It is a model which is literally capable of overcoming any obstacle and this is the true strength of a brand boasting 80 years of achievements, insights and innovations. Today the Jeep technical evolution continues with the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, the most capable, powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technically advanced Wrangler ever introduced in Europe.

In 1941 the legendary Willys MA/MB, the first Jeep vehicle, brought to the world the concept of the 4×4 and the idea that any terrain can be tackled with the right vehicle. Wrangler has taken on its legacy, embodying and evolving its brand values – first of all, freedom.

In 2021, the new Wrangler 4xe further reinforces the concept of freedom, allowing customers to truly go anywhere. The natural heir to the first Jeep vehicle, the Wrangler 4xe combines the best 4×4 and electric technology to reinforce its iconic status within the brand portfolio, while representing another step towards a conscious and more sustainable future. All this while proving that off-road can be eco-friendly, emotion can be efficient and electric driving can be fun.

The 4xe technology enables customers to travel in full-electric mode on their everyday commutes around the city and enjoy an efficient and fun on-road driving experience, while benefiting from enhanced all-terrain performance in nearly absolute silence.

Overview

Marked by exclusive electric blue exterior design cues, the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid skillfully combines the most advanced technology with the freest and most authentic Jeep spirit. Indeed, it fully appeals to off-road enthusiasts, courtesy of electrification that improves its legendary capability. At the same time, it is the ideal solution for those customers who are looking for an SUV to be used every day and are unwilling to compromise between freedom, fun and respect for the environment.

This gave birth to a Wrangler, 100 per cent unstoppable, as per the Jeep tradition, and sporting unprecedented features. It is the most eco-friendly and capable off-road Wrangler ever, while maintaining the open air freedom that has always been a hallmark of its driving experience. Performance has also been enhanced with Wrangler 4xe accelerating from zero to 62mph in 6.4 seconds and delivering a combined output of 380hp and 637Nm of torque. In addition, it it four-wheel-drive in “pure electric” mode, with never-seen-before low-end control, and can ensure more than 31 miles of pure electric, zero emissions range (in the urban WLTP cycle). Full battery recharge is available in less than three hours with options for scheduling, and – courtesy of the Max Regen feature – to increase the battery charge when coasting.

The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is equipped with two electric motor generators and a high-voltage battery pack, with a high-tech turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine and the proven TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The instant torque availability and the improved performance promised by the pairing of the turbo petrol engine and electric motor make the undisputed off-road champion even more capable and unstoppable on trails. It is off-road that 4xe technology takes the new Wrangler plug-in hybrid to the next level, offering four-wheel drive in full-electric mode for benchmark all-terrain performance and the pleasure of listening to the sounds of nature.

All this while maintaining the unmatched ‘Trail-Rated’ technical content of the Wrangler. Depending on the trim, it offers two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), next-generation Dana axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect. In addition to making it a sustainable and efficient 4×4 vehicle, 4xe technology guarantees an easy and extremely fun driving experience.

Charging the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is also an easy and intuitive operation, courtesy of public and home charging solutions with the easyWallbox – ensuring a full charge in less than three hours at 7.4 kWh.

Easy to drive, easy to be chosen

The new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is available in three trim levels – Sahara 4xe, Rubicon 4xe and the exclusive 4xe 80th Anniversary special edition, two 4×4 systems and 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels. Ten exterior paint colours are available: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hella Yella, Billet Silver Metallic, Sting-Gray and, for the first time in the range, the new Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green. All colour options can be combined with the choice of soft top, hard top, power soft top and dual top roof configurations for an unparalleled open-air driving experience, in typical Wrangler style.

The standard technological content includes 8.4-inch Uconnect™ NAV system with touchscreen, comprehensive on-board connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and Uconnect Services (including the monitoring of the vehicle’s parameters through the My Uconnect app), 4xe models’ specific 7-inch TFT display with information on battery charge levels and range (in electric and hybrid modes) and 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer. In terms of safety, the new Wrangler 4xe offers the most advanced ADAS systems, including standard blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rearview camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), front and rear park assist and Keyless Enter’n’Go™. Optional safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus and new forward-facing camera (standard on Rubicon).

By choosing the new Wrangler 4xe, customers also receive access to the benefits of Jeep Wave, the new loyalty and customer care program that includes a wide range of services and advantages, including two years of routine maintenance, roadside assistance, dedicated customer services and privileged access to branded events and partnerships.

Customisation is another key attribute of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe so, courtesy of Mopar®, customers will be able to select from more than 100 accessories to enhance the vehicle’s functionality with additional content, increasing the options for personalisation and expanding the offer to improve the iconic Wrangler’s capabilities even further.

Design

‘Electric Blue’ design cues distinguish the new Wrangler 4xe

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe maintains the iconic, sculptural design aesthetic of the version with internal combustion engine, with its unmistakable functional elements such as the trapezoidal wheel arches, the iconic seven-slot grille and round headlights. The 4xe version features the new electric blue colouring on the ‘Jeep’, ‘4xe’, ‘Trail Rated’ and ‘Wrangler Unlimited’ badges, while the Rubicon trim level sports additional aesthetic cues, with the unique blue colouring tracing the Rubicon name on the bonnet, rear tow hook (available after launch) and black bonnet decal with 4xe logo. The exterior of the new Wrangler 4xe is further enhanced by the range of alloy wheels dedicated to the 4xe versions.

The electric charge port features a push-open/push-close cover and is located on the left front cowl of the Wrangler 4xe for easy and convenient nose-in parking at charging locations. The charge port includes an LED indicator to show charging status.

Exclusive content makes the 4xe version the most high-tech Wrangler ever. All versions feature a new TFT instrument panel with 7-inch colour screen and the Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, plus specific Hybrid Pages for the monitoring of electrified driving. An LED battery level monitor is mounted on top of the instrument panel, making it easy to check the state of the battery charge at a glance, while the E-Selec buttons for the three electrified driving modes are housed to the left of the steering wheel. The Wrangler 4xe Rubicon also includes unique electric blue stitching on the seats and trims.

Engineering

Layout and operation of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe advanced powertrain

The battery pack preserves boot capacity

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe advanced powertrain combines two electric motor generators and a 400-volt battery pack with an efficient turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This architecture optimises the efficiency of the hybrid propulsion components and pairs them with the proven driveline of the Wrangler, enabling the Jeep icon to deliver a maximum combined power output of 380hp (280 kW) and 637Nm of torque. The architecture includes:

The turbocharged 4-cylinder, 2.0-litre I-4 petrol internal combustion engine

A first motor generator connected to the internal combustion engine. As well as working in synergy with the engine, it can also act as a high-voltage generator if required

A second motor generator mounted on the transmission case, and built into the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission (ZF 8P75PH), which generates the traction and recovers energy when braking

A 96-cell/17 kWh/400 volt lithium-ion (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery pack

The 2.0-litre I-4 turbocharged engine is part of the Stellantis Global Medium Engine family. This high-tech, direct-injection petrol engine uses a Twin Scroll, low-inertia turbocharger mounted directly to the cylinder head, along with a dedicated cooling circuit for the turbocharger, intake air and throttle body. A combination of technologies that improves responsiveness, and ensures performance and fuel efficiency.

The first high-voltage, liquid-cooled motor-generator is mounted at the front of the engine, replacing the conventional alternator. A robust belt connects the motor generator to the engine crankshaft pulley. As well as providing additional torque to power the combustion engine, it manages the start-stop system, while generating the electricity for the battery pack. The Wrangler 4xe does not use a conventional 12-volt starter motor but is fitted with a 12-volt battery to power the accessories.

The second high-voltage motor generator is mounted at the front of the transmission case, replacing the conventional torque converter of an automatic gearbox. It is therefore built into the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Two clutches work to manage power and torque from the e-motor and engine. The first clutch is mounted between the two units. When this clutch is open, the Wrangler 4xe can travel in full-electric mode, as there is no mechanical linkage between the engine and the e-motor.

When this clutch is closed, torque from the 2.0-litre internal combustion engine and the e-motor flow combine through the automatic transmission. A second variable clutch is mounted behind the e-motor and manages the interaction with the transmission, to improve drivability and efficiency. This architecture has the double objective of highlighting the advantages of electrification and maintaining the capability and unique off-road prowess of the iconic Wrangler.

The internal combustion engine and the two motor-generators are installed upstream of the sophisticated mechanical 4×4 systems on the Wrangler. Owners will therefore see no difference in the user-friendly and intuitive interface, and will appreciate the significant improvements in performance, with acceleration from zero to 62mph in 6.4 seconds against an almost 70 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions versus the petrol version in the WLTP cycle.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe features a 96-cell/17 kWh/400 volt lithium-ion battery pack that uses nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC)/graphite chemistry. It is mounted underneath the second row of seats, where it is protected from outside elements. This required a redesign of the second-row seats, allowing the bottom cushion to flip forward for easy access to the battery. This layout also meant that the boot capacity of 533 litres, with seats in the upright position, is the same as in the combustion engine version

Encased in aluminum housing, the pack is fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit to keep the battery at its optimum temperature for best performance.

The Wrangler 4xe uses a hybrid system that includes an Integrated Dual Charging Module (IDCM), combining a battery charging system and a DC/DC converter into a single unit, which is more compact than the two separate components. The hybrid system also includes a next-generation Power Inverter Module (PIM), that is reduced in size, housed and protected from damage inside the battery pack.

All high-voltage electronic components and systems, including the wiring between the battery pack and e-motors, are sealed and waterproofed. Just like all Trail Rated Jeep Wrangler models, the 4xe variant is capable of water fording up to 76cm.

Electric driving modes

Wrangler 4xe ‘E-Selec’ ensures drivers can tailor the driving experience

Regenerative braking is a key part of the Wrangler 4xe equation

Drivers of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe can tailor the hybrid powertrain and driving experience to best suit each trip and its requirements: no matter whether it is a daily commute in pure-electric, an evening driving downtown or a quiet exploration of nature on an off-road adventure.

The Wrangler 4xe hybrid powertrain has three modes of operation, known as E-Selec. The driver can select the desired powertrain mode via buttons mounted on the dashboard, to the left of the steering wheel.

Hybrid: The default mode that blends torque from the 2.0-litre engine and electric motors. In this mode the powertrain will use battery power first, then when the battery reaches its minimum state of charge, or the driver requests more torque, it will use the propulsion from the 2.0-litre turbocharged I-4

Electric: The engine operates on zero-emission electric power until the battery reaches the minimum charge level, or the driver requests maximum torque (such as wide-open throttle), which engages the 2.0-litre engine. If the battery level is at its lowest, the system automatically switches back to Hybrid mode.

E-Save: This mode prioritises propulsion from the 2.0-litre petrol engine, saving the battery charge for later use, such as all-electric off-road driving or for when entering urban areas. The driver can choose between two modes, known as Battery Save and Battery Charge during E-Save, both of which can be activated from the Uconnect screen: Battery Save: maintains battery charge level for later use and predominantly uses the internal combustion engine Battery Charge: charges the battery up to 80% using the internal combustion engine, acted on by the combined electric generator



To help optimise the benefit of the E-Selec modes, the Wrangler 4xe Uconnect touchscreen features Hybrid Pages. The Hybrid Pages let owners monitor power flow and check the impact of regenerative braking, schedule charging times to take advantage of lower electric rates, and view their driving history with a detail of electric and petrol usage.

Regenerative braking

Regenerative braking is a key part of the sustainable mobility offered by the new Wrangler 4xe, and allows for recovering of the kinetic energy during all deceleration or braking phases. When the driver steps on the brake pedal, the powertrain control engages the maximum available regenerative braking produced by the e-motor (up to 0.25 G) to slow down the vehicle, to assist the conventional braking system.

With 4×4 engaged, all four wheels feed torque for regenerative braking, maximising the energy recovery. The electricity due to regenerative braking is accumulated in the battery pack to maintain or increase the state of charge.

The Wrangler 4xe also features the ability to maximise regenerative energy production via a driver-selectable Max Regen feature.

When Max Regen is engaged via the button on the center console (a blue LED light shows it is on), a more assertive regenerative braking calibration occurs when the vehicle sees zero throttle input from the driver (coasting). Max Regen can slow the Wrangler 4xe faster than standard regenerative braking and generate more electricity for the battery pack.

Off-road capability

The heritage of the Jeep Wrangler has always been defined by its legendary off-road capability. All Jeep Wrangler 4xe models are equipped with sophisticated full-time active on-demand 4×4 systems: Selec-Trac on the Sahara 4xe and 80th Anniversary 4xe trims, and Rock-Trac on the Rubicon 4xe, the most capable version for off-road driving. Both operate in four driving modes (plus Neutral mode):

2H (Two-Wheel Drive High Range)

4H AUTO (Full-Time Active On-Demand Four-wheel drive High range)

4H Part-Time (Part-Time Four-wheel drive High range)

4L (four-wheel drive low-range)

When the drivetrain is shifted to four-wheel drive low-range (4L), all Wrangler 4xe power modes are available – Hybrid, Electric and E-Save. The seamless integration of electric power into the 4×4 drivetrain elevates the Wrangler 4xe to new levels of off-road performance.

Off-road enthusiasts will find that the instant availability of torque from the electric motor in the Wrangler 4xe delivers a more precise and controlled driving experience for climbing and crawling – there’s no need to build up engine rpm to get the tyres to move, minimising driveline shock loading and maximising control and speed.

All this while maintaining the car’s unmatched ‘Trail Rated’ technical features, which, depending on the trim, include two advanced full-time active on-demand 4×4 systems – Selec-Trac or Rock Trac, next-generation Dana axles, Tru-Lock electric front and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect.

In full electric mode, the Wrangler 4xe uses four-wheel-drive to deliver benchmark off-road performance and safety and allows occupants the pleasure of hearing the full sounds of nature.

Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe is fitted with Selec-Trac full-time active on-demand four-wheel drive system, with a two-speed transfer case, with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and Dana 44 front and rear axles.

A Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential – standard on the Sahara trim – also provides extra grip and capability during slippery, low-traction situations, such as driving on wet tarmac with rain, ice or snow, or over trails with sand and gravel.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon models carry the Rock-Trac full-time four-wheel drive system that includes a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear next-generation Dana 44 axles, and Tru-Lok electric front and rear-axle lockers for extreme off-road driving. The Wrangler Rubicon 4xe has a crawl ratio of 77.2:1, which makes scaling any obstacle easy.

The Rubicon trim also offers improved articulation and total suspension travel thanks to its front axle, electronic sway-bar disconnect. This system makes it possible to disconnect the front sway bar to increase suspension travel and better tackle particularly challenging obstacles. Together, these components contribute to deliver the off-road prowess Wrangler Rubicon is known for, now made even more unsurpassable by the 4xe system.

The Wrangler 4xe includes Selec-Speed Control with Hill Ascent and Hill Descent Control. This allows drivers to control pre-set vehicle speed up and down steep, rugged grades with the transmission shift lever when driving off-road.

Like every Jeep Wrangler, the 4xe models wear the ‘Trail Rated’ badge, attesting to its legendary 4×4 capability. Trail Rated performance is the result of a series of heavy tests performed in the following areas: traction, water fording manoeuvrability, articulation and ground clearance.

The new Trail Rated capability of the Wrangler 4xe is guaranteed by equipment that includes:

Selec-Trac 4×4 system with “4LO” mode, a 2.72:1 crawl ratio (standard on Sahara 4xe);Rock-Trac 4×4 system with “4LO” mode, a 4:1 low-range gear ratio and Tru-Lok electric lockers (standard on the Rubicon 4xe)

Skid plates and rear tow hook

Benchmark angles in its class: on the Rubicon 4xe, approach angle of 36.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.4 degrees, departure angle of 31.8 degrees, and ground clearance of 25.3cm

17-inch off-road wheels with 32-inch Mud Terrain tyres (Rubicon 4xe) and 18-inch wheels with All Season tyres (Sahara 4xe and 80 th Anniversary 4xe trims)

Anniversary 4xe trims) Water fording up to 76cm

Technology, safety and connectivity

Advanced safety systems

Services, connectivity and charging solutions for electrified driving

The new Wrangler 4xe is the safest Wrangler ever and comes with a comprehensive array of safety features, suitable for both everyday driving and off-road adventures.

The driving experience in the city will benefit from the use of the new forward-facing camera (standard on Rubicon and available on Sahara and 80th Anniversary). Sitting behind the middle slot of the seven-slot grille, the forward-facing camera can be operated through the Uconnect display and adds to the safety offered by the Wrangler when driving off-road but also on everyday journeys in the city. It includes a self-cleaning function, which is activated via the radio menu.

The standard safety features on the Wrangler 4xe include full-LED head and tail lights, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rearview camera, electronic stability control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM) and Keyless Enter ‘N Go™. Standard on all trims are also front and rear park assist and rearview camera with dynamic grid. Optional features comprise forward collision warning plus, adaptive cruise control with stop function and automatic high beam, for complete peace of mind even in the urban jungle.

The standard technological equipment includes an 8.4-inch UconnectTM NAV system with touchscreen, a comprehensive on-board connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and Uconnect Services (for the monitoring of the vehicle’s parameters through the My Uconnect app), a new 7-inch TFT display redesigned to include all the information on battery charge levels and range (in electric and hybrid mode) and a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer.

New, standard Uconnect™ Services for advanced connectivity

The new Wrangler 4xe comes with connected services to meet the requirements of increasingly discerning digital customers. The standard Uconnect™ Box provides access to the new Uconnect™ Services and a range of features that can be accessed via various touchpoints, such as the My Uconnect mobile app, smartwatch, website, buttons on the vehicle’s ceiling and voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant). Uconnect™ Services are available on all trim levels in combination with the 8.4-inch infotainment systems, to offer advanced connectivity and a range of services designed for safety and comfort.

In particular, the Wrangler 4xe has a suite of Uconnect™ Services that allows owners to easily check the battery level, recharge and pay at public charging columns, as well as at home. All this is at their fingertips via smartphone, thanks to the My Uconnect App.

Wrangler 4xe lineup

The first electrified Wrangler is available in two trim levels, Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, plus the exclusive “80th Anniversary” special-edition model.

Customers can choose from ten different exterior colours: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hella Yella, Billet Silver Metallic, Sting-Gray and, for the first time in the Wrangler range, the new Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green. The customisation options for the Wrangler are also enhanced thanks to the special rotating colour program that allows customers to choose from a range of limited edition exterior colours and make their vehicle unique. All Wrangler colour options can be combined with the several roof configurations available on this model – soft top, hard top, power soft top and dual top – which allow owners to enjoy unique open air adventures, in genuine Wrangler style.

To make open air driving even more unique and extreme, half-doors are available for the first time on the Sahara and Rubicon trims as official accessories. Half doors add to the open air driving options provided by the standard foldable windscreen, removable doors and various top combinations.

In the cabin, the 4xe models feature premium black fabric seats (on Rubicon and Sahara), heritage tan (Sahara only) or elegant black or dark saddle leather seats (optional on both trims). Black leather seats are offered on the 80th Anniversary special edition. To make the Rubicon 4xe even more distinctive and recognisable, seats and trim are enhanced with unique electric blue stitching.

The Sahara version features refined design cues including body-colour wheel arches and hard top, 18-inch alloy wheels and fabric or leather seats, as well as a variety of safety and comfort features, which include dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a configurable 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, 8.4-inch Uconnect™ NAV infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross path detection and Keyless Enter ‘N Go™.

The Rubicon trim – the off-road specialist featuring the best equipment for extreme off-road adventures – stands out for its unmistakable and iconic look with black wheel arches and bonnet decal outlined in the electric blue with ‘4xe’ that lets the body colour show through, neutral gray accents on grille and fog light bezels, rock rails, soft top and 17-inch alloy wheels with aggressive Mud Terrain tyres. In the cabin, the Rubicon features electric blue stitching on the seats and interior trim, which further emphasises its ‘electrified’ nature, plus a dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a configurable 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch Uconnect™ NAV infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, Keyless Enter ‘N Go™ and forward-facing camera. Specific equipment for off-road driving includes Rock-Trac 4×4 system, Tru-Lok electric front and rear-axle lockers and electronic sway-bar disconnect (Active Sway Bar System).

For 2021, and as tribute to the 80th birthday of the Jeep brand, the Wrangler 4xe range also includes an exclusive ‘80th Anniversary’ special edition. This commemorative model is marked out by distinctive design cues such as neutral grey metallic grille, headlight and fog lamp bezels and two-tone, 18-inch alloy wheels. A body-colour hardtop, a hard cover for the spare tyre and the special “80th Anniversary” badge on the front wheel arches mark the exclusivity of this special-edition model. The interior features black leather seats with tungsten stitching and the ‘80th Anniversary’ badge, along with a leather wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching, premium headliner and black berber floor mats. Standard technology includes the 8.4-inch Uconnect™ NAV system, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT display and 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer, while standard safety features comprise blind-spot monitoring with rear cross path detection and Keyless Enter ‘N Go™.

Last but not least, by choosing the new Wrangler 4xe, customers receive access to the benefits of Jeep Wave, the new loyalty and customer care program that includes a wide range of services and advantages, including two years of routine maintenance, roadside assistance, dedicated customer services and privileged access to branded events and partnerships.

Mopar® and Jeep® Performance Parts

For the launch of the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, Mopar® offers a wide variety of factory-engineered, quality-tested performance parts and accessories for the customisation of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever produced.

The comprehensive portfolio of more than 100 Jeep Wrangler products will include exclusive Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) offerings, allowing customers the opportunity to expand upon the car’s fun-to-drive on and off-road experiences. An off-road pack with rock rails, alloy wheels and some exclusive outdoor equipment has been specially designed and tuned for application on the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

In addition, Mopar is supporting the First Edition, the Wrangler 4xe launch edition, with a standard launch pack that includes car cover, cargo organiser, mode3 charging cable and in cooperation with Free2Move eSolutions the easywallbox, a home electric vehicle wall charger giving customers a fast and convenient way to charge their vehicles at home.

Unlike any other offerings, Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar accessories are backed by a full factory warranty. The products are created in conjunction with the Jeep brand engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the colour, grain, and appearance of each product.