New technologies, more comfort: Volkswagen presents the new Touareg

Enhanced premium SUV shines with high-tech features

Improved suspension offers winning combination of comfort and performance

New IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights project a light carpet exactly onto the driving lane

Touareg R eHybrid with 340 kW (462 PS) is once again the flagship model in the product line

Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is upgrading the third generation of the Touareg with extensive improvements: the suspension as well as the display and operating concept of the full-size SUV have been revised, and the front and rear design have been sharpened. Particularly striking features are the newly developed HD LED matrix headlights at the front and the LED taillights, which are realised as a light strip. For the first time in Germany it incorporates a red-illuminated Volkswagen logo. Presales will begin tomorrow on Thursday, 25 May. Prices start from €69,200.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales: “The new Touareg impresses with top quality and outstanding comfort. We have once again systematically implemented the wishes of our customers in this model: We have sharpened up the design, integrated an illuminated rear logo, and made operation even more intuitive. We’ve also enhanced the driving characteristics, making our premium Volkswagen even better. The result is a true all-rounder that will excite on-road, off-road and naturally also as a first-class towing vehicle.”

Future-oriented technologies have always made their debut in the Touareg – know-how that often benefits the smaller vehicle classes. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Board of Management for Development: “The Touareg has always been a technology pioneer for us, allowing us to transfer new developments into other brand models as part of a top-down strategy. And we are following the same approach with the new Touareg. It is the first Volkswagen model to be launched with the newly developed HD LED matrix headlights – one of the best lighting systems in the world. More than 38,000 interactive LEDs project a light carpet exactly onto the driving lane and illuminate the road more precisely than ever before. We will soon transfer this HD LED matrix lighting system to next smaller SUV-class models.”

The new lighting system. Another advantage of the new optional IQ.LIGHT HD LED matrix headlights is the glare-free main beam: this continuous main beam can permanently be left switched on outside of towns because the interactive LEDs make sure that the masking area for oncoming traffic and vehicles driving in front is more precise than ever before.

Sharpened design. The new premium SUV can be recognised immediately by the new front and rear design. At the front, the unit formed by the radiator grille, headlights and the front apron have been given a new look. The design of the rear end is also sharper: it now has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the taillight clusters and incorporates a Volkswagen logo2 which is illuminated in red. For the first time this feature has been included on a Volkswagen model in Germany. Previously, the illuminated brand logo was permitted only in markets such as China and the US.

All-in-one – maximum travel comfort & optimum performance. Volkswagen has enhanced the suspension of the Touareg. Among other things, the Touareg is now equipped as standard with a new roof load sensor that is closely integrated with the suspension electronics. If a roof load is detected, it allows the control system such as ESC (Electronic Stability Control) to intervene earlier in order to increase driving stability. In contrast, if there is no roof load, the system allows for even sportier performance. Depending on the version, the Touareg is available with innovative suspension technologies such as active roll compensation (adaptive running gear) and all-wheel steering. This further improves the driving dynamics of the premium SUV.

Update for the interior. The standard equipment of the new Touareg also includes the Innovision Cockpit. This consists of the Digital Cockpit and the high-end infotainment system Discover Pro Max. Various functions of the Innovision Cockpit, such as lane-level navigation and high-resolution HD map data, have been optimised in the new model. The standard voice control has also been enhanced. USB-C connections with a charging capacity of 45 watts (previously 15 watts) permit significantly faster charging of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops. In addition, by evaluating customer feedback, the high-quality level of the Touareg interior has been further improved. For example, the centre console trims are now softer than before, providing extra comfort.

Efficient driving assistance systems. The Touareg is equipped with a large number of convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. These include among others the following technologies

“Travel Assist” 3 (assisted driving up to maximum speed)

(assisted driving up to maximum speed) “Park Assist Plus with remote control” 3 (via app for automatically driving into and out of parking spaces, the driver can even control the parking procedure from outside the vehicle),

(via app for automatically driving into and out of parking spaces, the driver can even control the parking procedure from outside the vehicle), “Trailer Assist” 3 (for assisted manoeuvring with trailer)

(for assisted manoeuvring with trailer) “Night Vision”3 (assistance for night drives)

Wide choice of powertrains – as petrol, diesel, or plug-in hybrid. The new Touareg will be launched in five powertrain versions. In addition to a turbocharged petrol engine4, there is a choice of two turbodiesel engines and two plug-in hybrids. All highly efficient engines are paired as standard with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive.

Equipment. The new model will be launched in Germany in a basic version with the current front design (from €69,200) and in the two exclusive lines “Elegance” (from €75,070) and “R-Line” (from €79,660). Positioned above is the top-of-the-range model: the sporty, elegant Touareg R eHybrid developed by Volkswagen R (from €93,870).

The Touareg R eHybrid – the performance model from Volkswagen R. The Touareg R eHybrid is the top-of-the-range model of the product line with the most powerful drive system: a V6 petrol engine plus electric motor with a system output of 340 kW (462 PS). The latest generation continues a long tradition of Touareg R models with high-tech features and customised equipment. They were all developed by Volkswagen R, Volkswagen’s premium performance brand. The standard equipment of the new model includes the following:

Blue painted brake calipers with silver R logo

R logo projection via exterior mirror housings as surround lighting

Blue accents in the interior

Leather seats in “Vienna” design (“Puglia” optional)

20-inch alloy wheels “Braga”

Sill panel mouldings with illuminated R logo

Vehicle key with leather-covered cap and R logo

Panoramic sunroof

4-zone automatic air control

In addition to the traditional R colour “Lapiz Blue Metallic”, a matt paint finish, the new “Silicon Gray Matt”, can now also be ordered exclusively for the Touareg R eHybrid and the Touareg R-Line. Pre-sales of the performance model will start on 22 June.

The success story of the popular premium SUV. In 2002, the Touareg was the first SUV from Volkswagen. With the impetus of the new top model, the Volkswagen brand subsequently developed into one of the leading global full-range providers. The Touareg also became the pioneer of an extremely successful vehicle type that is today offered by Volkswagen in every segment. With its high-quality blend of long-distance, towing and off-road vehicle, the model remains hugely popular. More than 1.13 million units have been sold since the Touareg was first introduced in 2002.

Touareg R eHybrid – fuel consumption in l/100 km combined: 2.4; power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 24.2; CO₂-emissions in g/km combined: 54; only consumption and emission values according to WLTP and not according to NEDC are available for the vehicle. Information on consumption and CO₂ emissions, shown in ranges, depends on the selected vehicle equipment. Standard except for basic model. Within the system limits: the driver must always be ready to override the assist system and is not released from the responsibility of driving the vehicle with due care and attention. Touareg V6 TSI MOTION, 250 kW (340 PS) – Fuel consumption combined, l/100 km: 10.7; CO 2 -emissions combined, g/km: 243; only consumption and emission values according to WLTP and not according to NEDC are available for the vehicle. Information on consumption and CO₂ emissions, shown in ranges, depends on the selected vehicle equipment.

