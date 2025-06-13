NEW TRADER WILL MAKE LIFE CHEESY AT ST. JAMES’ STACK

A NEW food vendor is set to be the toast of Newcastle’s top entertainment hub, when it brings its acclaimed grilled cheese sandwiches to the venue.

The combination of delicious sourdough bread and artisan cheeses have made MELT a huge hit at London’s Spitalfields since it opened two years ago.

And now the company behind it is heading north to launch its second permanent site – at St. James’ STACK.

The new street food operator will be opening its doors on Monday 16 June, where visitors will be able to enjoy their delicious range of sandwiches which each come with their own dipping sauce.

Diners will be able to tuck into favourites such as The Eastender, with features MELT’s signature cheddar blend, chives and chilli jam served on artisan sourdough bread and served with a tomato and basil soup dunk pot.

Other options will include The Melt, comprising cherry bourbon BBQ beef brisket, MELT cheddar blend, spring onion sandwiched between two slices of sourdough bread with a beef drip gravy dunk pot.

The Jimmy is filled with crispy chicken buffalo tenders, MELT cheddar mix and pickles, with a ranch dunk pot.

Tom Pepper, founder of MELT, is excited about coming to Newcastle.

“We’ve done phenomenally well since we opened in London and at various festivals and pop-up events we’ve done,” he said.

“So we thought it was time we found a second permanent site and STACK – and the North East – fit the bill perfectly.

“We think what we offer is perfect for the STACK brand, hearty sandwiches served in a really vibrant environment and somewhere with real character.

“We believe the people of the North East will love MELT – comfort food at its finest.”

Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director for STACK, added that MELT would be “a great addition.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome MELT to St. James’ STACK. Their bold, indulgent take on grilled cheese is the perfect fit for our food lineup, and we know it’s going to be a real crowd-pleaser,” she said.

“STACK has quickly established itself as one of the region’s go-to destinations for great food, drink, and entertainment—and MELT’s arrival only strengthens that.

“We’re proud they’ve chosen us for their first site outside of London and can’t wait to see them thrive here in the North East.”

Details of all the traders at St. James’ STACK are available at www.stjamesstack.com