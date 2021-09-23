A Newcastle energy consultancy is offering guaranteed interviews to staff affected by the recent closure of supplier Green.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau which specialises in the procurement of renewable business energy is offering numerous sales roles with an October 4 start date.

The company growth goes against the current trend in the energy sector with two suppliers Green and Avro ceasing trading in the last 48 hours.

Green Energy Advice Bureau who are based in Weymouth House, Newcastle Business Park, aim to offer the positions as a lifeline to those recently let go and for sales professionals looking for employment at a successful company.

Candidates interested in available roles require no energy experience, simply at least one year in a sales role. The careers on offer include Lead Generators and Energy Consultants.

Paul Cobb, Director, commented on the recruitment drive: “It’s a very challenging time for the energy market. We are saddened to see businesses collapsing on a weekly basis.

“As a business at the heart of the North East, we continue to expand, due to the continued success of a solid growth plan and want to extend our reach to those affected by the news with an interview guarantee.

“All our roles offer fantastic basics, great benefits and vigorous training through the GEAB Academy, which ensures they have the support and confidence to enjoy a long and successful career in our business.”

Candidates looking for more information can do so here www.geabcareers.co.uk/current-vacancies or by sending their CV to careers@greenpoweradvice.co.uk.