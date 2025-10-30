Broad Arrow presents supercars and superstars at inaugural Zürich Auction

1952 FERRARI 212 EUROPA PININ FARINA COUPE ONCE OWNED BY INGRID BERGMAN

2024 ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE SPIDER WITH OVER CHF 250’000 OF BESPOKE ‘Q’ OPTIONS

2008 BUGATTI VEYRON EB 16.4 COUPE WITH JUST 9800KM

AUCTION TAKES PLACE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2025 AT THE DOLDER GRAND HOTEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AUTO ZÜRICH

BICESTER, United Kingdom (24 October 2025) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is counting down to The Zürich Auction, its inaugural Swiss sale presenting an exceptional catalogue of collector cars at the Dolder Grand on Saturday, 1 November.

“The most collectible cars are often the ones that have unblemished provenance, and that is certainly the case with those we are presenting at the Zürich Auction,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “Whether a rare supercar or a classic with a unique story to tell, our Swiss sale presents discerning collectors with an exciting opportunity to own some very special cars.”

Offered amongst the spectacular catalogue of cars is a stunning 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider (Estimate: CHF 2’750’000 – CHF 3’250’000). Finished in Gloss Storm Purple, this defining hypercar features over CHF 250’000 of bespoke options from Aston Martin’s ‘Q’ division. Driven only 97km, this Swiss-delivered example is one of only 85 extremely desirable Spider versions produced.

Collectors seeking a car with an incredible story need look no further than this 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Pinin Farina Coupe (Estimate: CHF 800’000 – CHF 1’000’000). The story of chassis 0265 EU is inseparable from one of cinema’s most famous romances between Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian neorealist director Roberto Rossellini. In April 1951, Bergman and Rossellini attended the Turin Auto Show where Rossellini promised Bergman a coupe and she specifically chose Carrozzeria Pinin Farina for her car’s coachwork. Before delivery, Ferrari displayed the car at the 23rd International Geneva Motor Show, where the understated two-tone presentation announced a new design language for Maranello’s road cars.

The car’s subsequent ownership history includes noted American filmmaker Clarence Leon Brown—director of The Last of the Mohicans among other classics. Underscoring the significance of 0265 EU, the car was exhibited at the Ferrari Museum in Modena from February 2020 to March 2021. It was subsequently submitted to Ferrari Classiche and has been issued its “Red Book” certification in advance of the Zürich sale. The car is offered with a file that traces its assembly in Maranello, continuous ownership, numerous concours successes—including Pebble Beach and the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este—along with multiple participations in the Mille Miglia Storica.

The 2010 Lamborghini Reventón Roadster (Estimate: CHF 1’350’000 – CHF 1’650’000) is unmistakable in its design, having been inspired by fighter jets, and it remains one of the rarest and most iconic open-top supercars of its era. Limited to 15 examples worldwide, the Roadster was a direct evolution of the Reventón Coupe, Lamborghini’s first modern limited-production halo car that paved the way for hypercars such as the Sesto Elemento, Centenario, and beyond. Sold new by Lamborghini in Switzerland, it has been driven sparingly and shows just 2,423 kilometres.

This 2008 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe (Estimate: CHF 1’450’000 – CHF 1’550’000) is finished in Black Metallic over a matching Anthracite Leather and Alcantara interior—a rare combination. First registered in Konstanz, Germany in August 2008, the Veyron has been impeccably serviced which qualified it for Bugatti’s coveted Passeport Tranquillité service program. The second Switzerland-based owner continued to service the car extensively, now showing just over 9,800 kilometres from new.

This range-topping 1960 Mercedes-Benz 220 SE Coupe (Estimate: CHF 70’000 – CHF 90’000 | Offered without reserve) was restored under prior ownership to its two-tone colour combination of Pearl Grey with a Black roof with red leather upholstery and rich oak wood trim. Previously a part of a vast Mercedes collection, the car was acquired by its current Swiss collector in 2013 and remains in splendid condition, displaying just 1,243 miles (Approx. 2,000 km), which is believed to be the total covered since its restoration.

As the official auction partner of Auto Zürich, a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts exploring the past, present, and future of the automobile, Broad Arrow will offer more than 60 highly collectable cars, many benefitting from verified Swiss ownership, an element of their provenance that further enhances their desirability in the international collector car market.

“Switzerland has long been associated with precision and high standards and Swiss-owned cars reflect this with exceptional maintenance history due to strict local technical inspections,” says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments for Broad Arrow Switzerland. “These rigorous regulations and controls ensure clear and verifiable history and often have lower than average mileage. A further advantage for collectors is Switzerland’s favourable taxation for classic cars, making our Zürich Auction a very attractive place to purchase your next collector car.”

Bidder registration for Broad Arrow’s inaugural Zürich Auction is now open with options for in-person, telephone and online bidding. Additional information is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Members of the press interested in discussing any of the cars consigned to the auction or who wish to attend in person are invited to contact a member of the Broad Arrow press team. Additional high-res images of all cars on offer are available upon request.