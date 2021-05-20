

Newton Faulkner has today announced his brand-new 8th studio album “Interference (Of Light)” and major UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2021.



Working from his recording studio in East London, Newton ventured into a number of new and unexplored ideas, using them as the building blocks for this album. Twisting these inside out, he pushed himself further and further and further. “I’m not very precious any more,” he remarks. “The music is a bit chunkier, it’s definitely way heavier and much less acoustic than previously. I feel like the stuff I’ve written recently is simpler, but it’s tasteful… it works as songs. I can feel it.”



“I want to boil things down to their strongest form,” Newton says. “It’s about the songs. However good you are at playing, if the voice isn’t up to scratch and the songs aren’t good enough, no one is going to listen to them.”



“It’s grizzly, soulful, and a step further,” he says of his new material. “Vocally, I’ve learned a huge amount over the years. I was a guitarist and a writer who sang. That’s kind of where I came from. And now I feel like my voice has caught up with the stuff I was doing on guitar.”



Set to be released in August and into pre-order at the end of March, the new album ‘Interference (Of Light)’ is Newton Faulkner at his most daring, and also his most familiar. He’s embraced shifts in the way music is forged and released, but only to get closer to the figure fans truly love. “I don’t think things get better or worse. They just change,” he remarks. “I’ve kind of purposefully steered away from any of the cliques that have appeared around me. I’ve just remained this weird, solitary figure. I love it!” Newton will follow the release of ‘Interference (Of Light)’ with an extensive UK tour in Autumn 2021. Tickets go onsale Friday 26th March at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.



NEWTON FAULKNER 2021 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

Mon 11 October GLASGOW SWG3

Tue 12 October EDINBURGH Liquid Rooms

Sat 16 October NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle University

Mon 18 October HULL Asylum

Tue 19 October SHEFFIELD Leadmill

Wed 20 October MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

Fri 22 October LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Sat 23 October CARDIFF Tramshed

Mon 25 October BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Tue 26 October LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Thu 28 October NORWICH UEA

Fri 29 October OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

Sat 30 October BRISTOL Anson Rooms

Sun 31 October TORQUAY Foundry

Tue 02 November DUBLIN The Academy