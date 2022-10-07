Nissan announces pricing for Townstar, its all-new fully electric or petrol compact van

Electric models priced from £29,945, with short or long wheelbase variants

Petrol version priced from £19,475 SWB and £20,775 for LWB versions

Nissan has revealed the pricing structure for variants of its all new compact van, Townstar.

The successor to Nissan’s hugely successful e-NV200, Townstar is primed to future-proof business operations and accelerate the transition towards electrification. Key to its appeal, however, will be the fact that it offers two highly advanced powertrain solutions – one petrol and one fully electric, in combination with the latest driving technologies.

For customers looking towards zero emission motoring, prices will start from £29,945* for a short-wheelbase Townstar equipped with a 45kWh battery, with a range of up to 183 miles WLTP combined or up to 269 miles in city cycle.

Alternatively, a refined 1.3-litre TCe petrol unit is also available and is fully compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Full emissions regulations, delivering 130HP of power and 240Nm of torque, offering power and efficiency in equal measure. Petrol versions of Townstar start from £19,475.

Townstar brings a suite of 20+ technologies to the compact van segment and will feature a broad range of safety technologies and advanced driver assistance features such as Intelligent Emergency Braking, Hands-Free Parking, Intelligent Cruise Control and Around View Monitor (AVM), exclusive to Nissan, putting it at the forefront of its category.

The exciting line-up comprises four generously-specified trim levels: Visia – well equipped and ready to work; Acenta – featuring enhanced facilities to accommodate most professional needs; Tekna, incorporating additional driver convenience and exterior styling; and Tekna+, combining the very latest technology with enhanced driver assistance.

When it comes to carrying capabilities, Townstar provides a generous payload of up to 600kg (SWB) or 800kg (LWB). In addition, the maximum braked towing capacity is 1,500kg.

Allan Newman, LCV product manager at Nissan GB, said: “We’re delighted to be providing more information about all-new Townstar as its arrival in the UK approaches. Offering two efficient powertrain solutions, practical design and unique Nissan technologies, it is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

“With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations. We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”

Electric versions:

Electric versions of the all-new Townstar are priced from £29,945 and will come with an 11kW (Visia grade) or 22kW AC (Acenta grade on) on-board charging system which will be class-leading in its segment. As with its e-NV200 predecessor, there will also be a DC rapid charging connector standard from Acenta grade, which can recharge the battery from 0% to 80% in a little over 40 minutes.

Prices for all-electric short-wheelbase examples range upwards to £34,845 for a Tekna+ model. Long-wheelbase all-electric Townstar varies in price from £31,245 (Visia) to £35,845 (Tekna+).

Petrol versions:

On petrol versions, the aforementioned £19,475 price tag applies to a SWB Visia trim-level vehicle, powered by Nissan’s 1.3-litre TCe petrol engine and with a six-speed manual transmission.

The most expensive short-wheelbase petrol-powered Townstar, in top-of-the-range Tekna+ specification, comes in at just £23,125.

Turning to long-wheelbase petrol options, prices range from £20,775 (Visia) to £24,425 (Tekna+).

Furthermore, this will all be accompanied by a pan-European five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, in addition to the eight-year or 100,000 miles battery warranty for the EV version. This includes bumper-to-bumper protection, genuine parts and accessories and roadside assistance – providing comprehensive cover for extra peace of mind.

The official start of sales will be 1st October for the petrol version and 1st December for the EV version, and pre-orders will open from 22nd August.