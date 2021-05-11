Following the success of two webinars in 2020, a North East PR and marketing expert has been invited back to speak at a national marketing event.

Charlotte Nichols, managing drector of PR and marketing firm, Harvey & Hugo is headlining at marketingSHOWCASE with a webinar called ‘How to tell your brand’s story’ which takes place on Tuesday, May 18th.

marketingSHOWCASE, part of Framework Media, is a platform that provides companies with a series of one-day events that allow business leaders to engage and learn from experts and suppliers of cutting-edge marketing solutions.

Ashley Jones, event director, said: “With the rise in popularity of online events in response to Covid-19, we’ve all been able to attend events we otherwise wouldn’t. So, it’s been exciting to attend new events myself, host speakers that we’ve never met and be joined by visitors from around the world.

“Based on glowing feedback from visitors at her last talk, we couldn’t get Charlotte back at our events quick enough. Not only is her PR knowledge second to none, she’s a genuinely lovely person and her talks are always entertaining and engaging.

“Charlotte’s talks tick all the boxes; sound PR theory, real world examples plus the advice and direction you need to go ahead and implement what you’ve learned that day.”

Headquartered in Darlington, Harvey & Hugo produce high quality, flexible PR and marketing for clients across the UK.

Speaking about marketingSHOWCASE, Charlotte said: “I’m very excited – there’s always a great virtual audience of engaged marketers wanting to learn at marketingSHOWCASE events.

“I’m going to share how businesses can create a concise story that puts their customers at the heart of it to grab their attention and compel action.

“Story is the most powerful form of human communication. Our brains are more of a story processor than a logic processor.

“Stories help to make brands more lovable and memorable – lovable due to the emotional connection you can build by telling a story and memorable because it’s much easier to remember a story than facts.

“Brands need to be remembered to sell their products and services in today’s crowded marketplace.”

marketingSHOWCASE’s online events have been a roaring success throughout the pandemic, with approximately 5,000 marketers attending 96 individual webinars. But Ashley is looking forward to going back to hosting live events.

He said: “It’s the weird things I miss: the anticipation of opening the doors to the events, packing up the van and travelling across the country. The online events have provided a brilliant platform whilst we couldn’t run live events and I do believe they will continue to run complementary to live shows but you just can’t beat a live event!”

As well as Charlotte’s 9:30am speaking slot, members of The Pack at Harvey & Hugo will be assisting to answer any questions and offer further advice and expertise.

Harvey & Hugo is a PR, content marketing and social media agency that offers its services both on a monthly retainer and flexible basis, as well as offering training and recruitment through its sister brand, Hugoversity.

The marketingShowcase event is a free, online virtual exhibition taking place on Tuesday, May 18th May and Wednesday, May 19th hosting a range of experts and guest speakers. For more information and to secure your ticket, visit: https://www.mktgshowcase.co.uk/?MarketingSource=Harvey#register