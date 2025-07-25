NORTH EAST STACKS ON THE BALL FOR WOMEN’S EURO FINAL…

FANS wanting to watch the nail-biting final of the EUFA Women’s Euro 2025 can make it a day to remember – courtesy of STACK.

The three North East container villages will all be offering a programme of entertainment leading up to the kick-off this Sunday (27 July), when everyone can share the excitement of the game together.

Anyone who goes to Newcastle’s St. James’ STACK, STACK Seaburn or STACK Middlesbrough will not only enjoy the amazing atmosphere, but can also get their hands on hats and mini England flags which will be given away.

The excitement starts at St James’ STACK at 12.30pm with a live screening of the Arsenal v Newcastle Utd game from the Singapore Festival of Football, with music provided by local band, Spilt Milk from 2.30pm.

The pre-match build up will begin at 4.30pm, in preparation for the 5pm screening of England v Spain.

At STACK Seaburn the fun begins at noon, where celebrated North East performer Jason Issacswill take to the stage from noon to 2pm.

At 2.45pm visitors can enjoy music from the Kirsty Forster Trio, followed by a DJ who will take guests right up to kick off.

At STACK Middlesbrough the Paul Michael Gray Duo will be on stage from 2.45pm until 4.45pm, before the pre-match build up begins.

All of the STACK food and drink outlets will be open on the day to keep everyone fed and watered through the game and beyond, with two for one Pina Coladas on offer between 5pm and 7pm.

Seats are not bookable in advance so anyone wanting to attend should ensure they arrive in good time.

“There’s nowhere like STACK when it comes to enjoying the experience of a big game,” said Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director at STACK.

“And this is going to be a great opportunity for families, friends or work colleagues to have a great day out and also enjoy all of the fantastic food from our local, independent vendors.

“It’s always an incredible atmosphere and we have so much going on at all three venues to get everyone in a good mood and – hopefully – watch the Lionesses sweep to victory.”

For further details of all events at STACK visit www.stackleisure.com