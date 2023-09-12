North East Tech Sector is showcased to international trade and investment specialists

A delegation of international trade and investment experts are headed home to the US ready to spread the word about the North East and the impressive investment opportunities in the technology sector that our region has to offer.

The Technology Sector Director for North America from the Department of Business and Trade (DBT) was in the region for two days to learn more about the strengths of the North East’s tech sector and the world-class inward investment opportunities available. Also visiting North East England for an exclusive event in Newcastle hosted by local robotics company Wootzano, were colleagues from Fresno County Economic Development Corporation based in California, USA.

The visit included trips to some of the region’s premier science and technology parks and innovative digital assets, as well as meeting the region’s collaborative tech networks and specialists.

There was a jam-packed itinerary, which began with a visit to NET Park where a roundtable discussion with local businesses and specialists for delegates learn first-hand why the region is a unique location for tech, science and space businesses. They were also given a tour of CPI’s formulation centre, which supports business and academics to develop innovative formulation technologies and products, as well as Orbit, a new business accommodation space hosted by Durham University.

The delegation also heard more about the phase 3 of the park, a £61m investment which will generate around £650m of GVA for the area.

Day two included a visit to Newcastle Helix, the 24-acre innovation district which hosts three National innovation Centres, including the National Innovation Centre for Data (NICD) and National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA). Meetings were held with Newcastle University, Dynamo North East and companies such as Arctic Wolf, a US Cyber Security specialist. Delegates also attended a lunch networking session hosted by Womble Bond Dickinson at its new office on Helix, with local tech experts discussing threats and opportunities in the trade and investment space.

Rachel Burdis, Inward Investment Manager at Invest North East England, said: “It’s been great to be able to showcase the region and its finest. We have some real technology strengths and assets here, so we welcome the opportunity to promote them to our US colleagues and to equip them with a clear understanding that the region is a key location for this sector in the UK. We’re confident this will result in new inward investment activity and more quality jobs for our region.”

Sara Williams, NETPark Manager, said: ” We were delighted to welcome the international delegation to NETPark, where we showcased our cutting-edge facilities, collaborative networks, and industry-leading support. This visit underlines our vision and growing reputation as a global hub for science, engineering, and technology firms, highlighting companies that integrate materials into high-impact, innovative products.”

Dawn Dunn, Digital and Tech Sector Lead at Invest Newcastle, part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Tech companies are increasingly aware that Newcastle has the people, place and purpose to accelerate their growth. The demand for data and computer scientists is unprecedented, and our ability to provide ‘skills for industry’ puts the region in a position of strength. Our links with the USA are integral to economic success, and we’re delighted to have hosted this visit.”

The North East has one of the most innovative and exciting technology clusters outside London. It is a leading location for world-class facilities, specific support networks and unique opportunities for the digital sector including unique strengths in semiconductors, data, AI, advanced instrumentation, and software development.

Please follow and like us: