NORTHEAST SCIENTIST LAUNCHES NEW PLATFORM TO HELP PEOPLE TAKE BACK CONTROL OF THEIR HEALTH

MANA LIVING, a new online platform designed by NorthEast-based biomedical scientist Vera Powles, has launched to give busy men and women a tool to take back control of their health, develop positive habits, and create a maintainable, healthy lifestyle.

The platform, which was inspired by Vera’s work in DNA repair, takes a holistic approach to health, targeting the six pillars of wellness; sleep, stress, diet, exercise, emotions, and spirituality. Content includes tips on how to get a better night’s sleep, yoga routines that can be practiced at home as part of a busy routine, healthy plant-based recipes, and proven habit change strategies that help individuals cope better with stress and balance emotions.

While we are currently living longer as a society, but the amount of time we are living without disease is in decline and our quality of life is decreasing over time. Vera developed Mana Living to address what is impacting our health, extend the quality of our years, and offer a goal-focused solution to wellness that will allow us to continue to enjoy the things we enjoy.

Vera Powles was born in Portugal before moving to the North East to further her career in molecular medicine. Speaking about why she launched Mana Living she said, “As I studied more about DNA repair, I became aware of the impact that our lifestyle choices have on our propensity to develop chronic diseases. It totally changed the way that I perceived my health and while I had always been health conscious, I exercised, had a regular bedtime, and ate plenty of fruits and vegetables, I just didn’t feel healthy.

“I had a major awakening at a crucial moment in my life, that made me realise that our health is more than the food we eat, how much we exercise, or how well we sleep. Our holistic approach at Mana Living, targeting all Six Pillars of Wellness, means that every aspect of your health is accounted for so you’re not just told how to eat healthily or to exercise more. If stress, for example, is the root cause for your poor eating habits, we’ve got that covered too so you can make strategic changes that actually work. All our content is backed by the latest scientific information to share solutions that have proven or shown potential benefits to your health. We understand all the wellness information out there can be overwhelming so we sift through it, so you don’t have to. Everything in our membership can be integrated into a lifestyle you can maintain forever and makes you feel good inside and out.

“We are getting busier and busier as a society and often our health and wellness gets pushed to the bottom of the list when other priorities take over. There is a lot of competition for our time and energy, especially for women who are still responsible for the majority of childcare and household chores, and the amount of information out there can be overwhelming. I wanted to create a single platform that simplified the knowledge and shared information and activities that cover all the different areas of well-being all in one place, making it much easier to access and stick with. New content is added every week and members also receive a weekly newsletter with new things to try and challenges to address the problems that face us in the modern world. Ultimately I wanted to develop a platform that helped people to look at wellness in a new way and feel good about themselves.”

Alongside her scientific career, Vera has trained as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and vinyasa yoga teacher. She is joined at Mana Living by her husband, a Physics teacher, an accredited sound therapist, and a consciously connected breathwork teacher. James adds his experience in techniques to calm the mind and quieten the inner self-critic by delivering experiences that hack the body and brain to then receive personal insights.

Membership to Mana Living costs just £14 a month and more information is available at https://manaliving.co.uk/live-beautifully

