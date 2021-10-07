Leeds-based investment non-profit NorthInvest has appointed senior business leader, Jordan Dargue, to its Board of Directors. Operating across the investment, finance and business growth landscape, Jordan’s significant entrepreneurial experience combined with her passion for the Northern SME economy will help drive NorthInvest’s strategic direction at a key time for the organisation.

As an innovation and enterprise mentor and advisory board member, Jordan has helped start-ups, early-stage and high-growth businesses across the North, ensuring the region can reach its potential by supporting SME’s access to funding from regional and national investors.

Jordan Dargue commented: “Being asked to join the NorthInvest Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity and has come at a pivotal time for NorthInvest and for myself as I take on a more active role in developing and delivering the NorthInvest strategy.

“Over the last two years, NorthInvest has grown and developed as a strong organisation developing the right foundations for the early stage investment landscape, supporting many of the Northern key sectors and entrepreneurs. I’m excited to be working with our highly-experienced Board to support the further development of the Northern funding ecosystem.”

Having significantly increased its impact in the past 18 months, helping in excess of 250 entrepreneurs per year on their funding journey, Jordan’s enviable experience across this landscape will be of major benefit to NorthInvest and its stakeholders, helping to achieve its mission, to fuel the future of the North of England by facilitating investment in start-ups developing new technologies.

Helen Oldham, Founding Board Director of NorthInvest, said: “Jordan’s appointment to the Board will bring even greater understanding of the communities we serve and the UK funding ecosystem. Her work in delivering the Innovate UK RAIA programme, coaching entrepreneurs and curating funding rounds has been invaluable to the operational side of the business, we now look forward to her involvement in our future strategic direction.”

Jordan concludes: “As a huge advocate for driving diversity across the business and innovation landscape, I am looking forward to working collaboratively with partners and government-funded initiatives to help promote both Women in Innovation as well as Women in Investment across the UK.”

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Professor Adam Beaumont, NorthInvest is a not-for-profit investment organisation dedicated to building a stronger and more connected tech investor and start-up community across the North of England. In 2020, NorthInvest increased its impact significantly to facilitate 19 rounds of funding worth over £9 million and deliver 294 free coaching and mentoring sessions to entrepreneurs.