The old Nat West Cash Depository in Washington has been taken over recently and is due to open its doors to the general public later this month.

Lee Taylor and Dean Kelly, owners of D&L Trading have taken over the premises and after spending two months renovating the building, it will now be opening its doors this weekend (15/16th October) as The Bargain Clearance Centre, Windlass Lane, Washington, NE37 1BD.

The 11,000 sq ft secure building will be stacked with clearance bargains for patrons to take advantage of in the build-up to Christmas and beyond with pallets of new stock arriving daily.

The stock, which is all from well-known brands will be a Godsend to families, as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

D&L Trading were already operating from smaller premises in Washington, however, the opportunity to cater for more pallets and provide more stock to their loyal customer base proved a tempting one. The new premises also creates a further eight jobs as warehouse and retail assistants and the possibility of more positions later in the year.

Lee told us:

“It’s important for us to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to grab themselves some high-class goodies at bargain prices, especially with Christmas just around the corner. We’re delighted with the new premises and have had a phenomenal amount of interest – people can’t wait for us to open and neither can we.”

The company, which prides itself in supplying quality products and bargain prices will be open from 9-5, Monday to Friday and 10-4 Saturday, but for the opening weekend will also be trading 10-4 on Sunday too.

Lee concluded:

“The opening weekend will be a busy one, but we’re more than ready. We will be giving away 100 Golden Tickets during the weekend, with money off future purchases, so we hope to see many of our loyal customers and hopefully some new ones.”