OMODA&JAECOO UK marks strongest month yet with a 2.71% market share

OMODA&JAECOO UK achieved a 2.71% UK market share in July 2025

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 1,874 OMODA and 1,915 JAECOO cars were registered by the brand house in July

New market share figure of 2.71% is a 0.61% increase from last month (prev. 2.1%, June figures)

Industry benchmark of growth achieved from the Chery International-backed OMODA&JAECOO UK due to strong product, dealer network and warranty

London, 5 August 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO UK has set a new growth record, achieving a 2.71% market share in July, registering 1,874 OMODA vehicles and 1,915 JAECOO vehicles, according to new data published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

This marks another strong month for the Chery International-backed brand, rising from 2.1% in June, driven by demand for its tech-focused, high-spec SUV range across ICE, hybrid and EV models. The market share increase coincides last week’s official confirmation of 10,000 UK orders for the JAECOO 7, which launched just months ago [31 January 2025]. Alongside the JAECOO 7, this growth is further underpinned by strong momentum from sister brand OMODA – including the ICE OMODA 5, the fully electric OMODA E5, and the flagship, self-charging OMODA 9 SHS.

Looking ahead, the arrival of flagship models such as the JAECOO 5 – available in ICE and EV – due on sale in October, plus the anticipated OMODA 7 and JAECOO 8, is expected to further strengthen interest and drive sustained growth in the second half of the year.

Gary Lan, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have earned the trust of thousands of UK drivers in such a short space of time. To be competing with, and in some cases outperforming, long-established brands is a strong vote of confidence from customers – and a clear signal that the UK market is hungry for something new.

“This isn’t just a spike, however. It’s the beginning of something much bigger. We’re building trust, proving ourselves, and giving customers more than they expect. As today’s announcement confirms, we’re only just getting started.”

OMODA&JAECOO is part of Chery International, the largest exporter of cars from China for 22 consecutive years, and counting. OMODA launched in the UK in August 2024 and JAECOO in January 2025. All OMODA&JAECOO models are available via a rapidly expanding 75+-strong UK dealer network, with every vehicle backed by a 7-year / 100,000-mile warranty (8 years on the battery) and RAC Home Start included as standard.

