Big Motoring World introduces electrifying EV discount and warranty package

£500 deposit contribution offered to all those buying an EV from Big Motoring World on finance

Industry-leading warranty includes battery repair or replacement costs, up to a value of £10,000, and unlimited parts cover for the duration of the term

Big Assist Protect EV & Hybrid Warranty also includes 12-month RAC breakdown cover

Big Motoring World is helping more people across the UK make the shift to electrified mobility by launching a new £500 electric vehicle (EV) deposit contribution offer, together with an industry-leading new warranty package that includes unlimited parts cover and battery cover up to the value of £10,000.

The aim is to break down two of the main barriers for consumers regarding EV adoption – cost and concern about long-term battery health.

Any customer purchasing one of the used EVs in stock across Big Motoring World’s 10 nationwide locations currently has access to preferential finance rates as low as 9.9% APR (11.9% APR representative). Once a finance deal is agreed – either as a Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) plan – selected lenders will add £500 to the customer’s deposit, meaning the buyer pays less upfront. The offer will remain in place until 25 September.

The new ‘Big Assist Protect EV & Hybrid Warranty’ has been introduced to help boost customer confidence in EV technology and can be purchased as a one-, two- or three-year package. Should a customer encounter a significant issue* with their battery within the term, the new warranty will cover repair or replacement battery costs, up to a value of £10,000, with no limit on electrical parts for an EV or mechanical parts on a hybrid model.

The warranty package includes 12-month’s RAC breakdown cover and a guaranteed courtesy car if the customer’s vehicle cannot be repaired on the spot.

Laurence Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer at Big Motoring World, said: “Record numbers of people are considering an EV for their next car, but there remain some fundamental barriers to uptake, and most of the existing incentives are only there for those who are able to buy new. For many first-time EV buyers, buying used will feel like a much ‘safer’ stepping stone into electrification than buying new, so we are introducing measures of our own to encourage and support those who are EV-curious.

“In the first half of the year, 18% of our sales were used EVs, roughly matching the pattern seen in the new car market, which shows that increasing numbers are making the switch to electrified mobility. With our choice of over 8,000 vehicles at any given time, and dedicated EV-trained sales advisors to help guide customers, we are committed to powering the fast-growing used EV market.”

Separate from the battery warranty, every used car purchased from Big Motoring World is backed by a 90-day warranty, as standard. There is also the option to purchase an extended warranty for added peace of mind, if desired.