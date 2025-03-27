On the beat and ready to roll: The most powerful Škoda Octavia vRS ever ready for Police fleets!

Upgraded Octavia vRS generates 265 PS from revised 2.0 TSI engine

The flagship of the Octavia line-up is available in hatch and estate body styles, with a 15mm lower ride height compared to standard Octavia models

The new Octavia vRS can be modified for specific functions with Škoda’s turnkey conversion service, with full approval for police use following MET brake test

The Octavia vRS is available to order now

Milton Keynes, 5 March 2025 – Škoda UK’s most powerful Octavia vRS production model has hit the beat as the latest exciting addition to the brand’s extensive emergency services lineup!

The updated Octavia vRS is an agile performance model that is primed for police forces thanks to its revised 2.0-litre petrol engine that offers an increased power output of 265PS and peak torque of 370Nm.

Power is delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox and a VAQ electrohydraulic differential, enabling the new Octavia vRS to accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds (6.5 seconds for the estate). The differential ensures optimal grip in all conditions. Meanwhile, a 15mm lower ride height compared to the standard Octavia, along with the option of Dynamic Chassis Control, ensures confident and predictable handling, even at high speeds.

Renowned for its versatility, reliability, durability, and cutting-edge technology, the Octavia has become a favorite among emergency services fleets. The new Octavia vRS takes it a step further, featuring the latest Škoda innovations, including a 13-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, and an optional head-up display that presents essential driving information at a glance for quick, effortless comprehension.

The Octavia vRS isn’t just about performance – it’s also highly practical, offering a 600-litre boot for the hatch and a 640-litre boot for the estate. Emergency responders behind the wheel will also benefit from the second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights, now as standard. The updated lighting system features new Crystallinium elements with 36 individual matrix segments providing superior illumination while effectively minimising glare for oncoming drivers.

The updated Octavia comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features designed to protect occupants, other road users, and pedestrians. These include Automated Emergency Braking, Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Blind Spot Detection, and Turn Assist, which automatically applies the brakes if the driver fails to notice oncoming traffic and is at risk of a head-on collision.

Also included is a new Attention and Drowsiness Assist, which monitors the driver’s behaviour and assesses their level of drowsiness via a range of datapoints, such as the steering inputs and interventions from Lane Assist.

Emergency services customers can take advantage of Škoda UK’s one-stop shop conversion package. Bespoke vehicle conversion for Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue teams are available through Škoda-approved conversion partners. The cars are delivered ready for immediate service, with the Octavia vRS Estate having passed MET brake safety tests and fully approved for police use.