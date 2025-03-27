The new Audi A6 Avant: Business class meets sports elite

Dynamic design and exceptional aerodynamics meet high demands for everyday and long-distance driving

Partially electric driving, enhanced efficiency, and greater performance: the mild hybrid technology MHEV plus

The perfect blend of sportiness and comfort with optional air suspension

Two engine options available from launch: 2.0 TDI and 2.0 TFSI

UK lineup comprises Sport, S line, and Edition1 specifications

On sale from April 1 priced from £52,510 (OTR) with first deliveries due in mid-June

Ingolstadt/Neckarsulm, March 4, 2025 – The new Audi A6 Avant sets design standards and stands for quality and comfort in the premium full-size class like no other vehicle. It impresses with a cleverly designed body concept and lots of variability, offering plenty of space for everyday life as well as for demanding recreational activities. The Audi A6 Avant models are based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), powered by modern petrol and diesel engines that are more efficient and dynamic thanks to the mild-hybrid technology MHEV plus. Additional highlights include intuitive operating and infotainment concepts, new digital lighting technology, and intelligent driver assistance systems. The A6 Avant goes on sale in the UK on April 1 priced from £52,510 (OTR). First customer deliveries are due mid-June.

Since 1977, the name Avant has stood for vehicles that combine sporty and elegant design, superior functionality, and outstanding driving dynamics. 48 years after the debut of the Audi 100 Avant, the A6 Avant is ushering in a new era.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “We are writing the next chapter in our Avant history: The new Audi A6 unites an elegant and dynamic design with exceptional aerodynamics. Efficient yet high-performance drive systems and cutting-edge suspension technology combine sportiness with a high level of comfort, making traveling in the A6 a first-class experience.” With this model, the company is also continuing its major product initiative that began in 2024. The modernization and rejuvenation of the product portfolio is part of the Audi Agenda, with which Audi is positioning itself for the future in the face of intensified competition. “With the A6, we are now renewing an important model series,” said Döllner.

Like the new Q5 and A5, the new A6 Avant is also based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). The E³ 1.2 electronics architecture ensures modern connectivity, updates, and digitalization features in all new models.

Elegant and dynamic: the exterior design

With its long wheelbase, large wheels, and sculpted body, the new Audi A6 Avant is perfectly proportioned. The interplay of clear surfaces and dynamic lines gives it an expression of elegance and sportiness. The combination of a wide track and strong shoulders with an extended hood contributes to this as well. The model’s reduced design vocabulary conveys a functional and timeless character.

The front is characterized by the low-positioned Singleframe, which extends to the lower edge of the front apron. Together with the sleek headlights and raised Audi rings, it gives the A6 Avant a striking, focused, and distinguished expression. Three-dimensionally modelled air curtains positioned under the headlights give the bumper a powerful and sporty look.

Three sweeping lines give the side view a dynamic character, with two of them forming the pronounced muscular sections that represent the quattro all-wheel drive. The blisters powerfully emerging from the shoulder surface at the front and rear wheels are reminiscent of the Audi Ur-quattro and a core element of Audi’s design DNA. “Making technology visible” is a central design principle of the brand. A third line runs across the sill, visually connecting the front with the rear and giving the A6 a sense of motion even when stationary. The powerfully taut roofline flows into a striking roof spoiler that spans the sporty, gently sloping rear window. The D-pillars, which are also steeply inclined and sit firmly on the rear blisters, underscore the sportiness of the A6 Avant when viewed from the side.

Like the front end, the sculpted rear end with its prominently positioned Audi rings also exudes prestige. The two sleek rear lights with their precise graphics and the continuous light strip emphasize the vehicle’s width. They lend the new Audi A6 a sense of presence, as does the vertical brake light flanking the rear. The large diffuser with its eye-catching trim piece rounds off the rear, integrating the tailpipes with their strikingly designed rectangular covers.

Digital and personalized: lighting technology

Advanced lighting technology makes a significant contribution to greater road safety and is an essential part of Audi DNA. The new A6 Avant also plays a pioneering role in its class in this area. The design of the headlights and rear lights is all about digitalization, which gives drivers the opportunity to customize the appearance of their A6 Avant according to their own preferences. At the same time, the digital lighting display provides innovative functions that improve communication with other road users. All the while, the lighting technology reflects typical Audi aesthetics.

As standard in the UK, the A6 Avant features digital LED daytime running lights made up of 48 individual LED segments per headlight. The Matrix LED headlights are characterized by a hexagon-perforated stainless-steel screen that conceals the digital daytime running lights. This new design gives the headlights an even more striking appearance.

With a total of seven digital light signatures at the front and rear – several of which are designed as active signatures in which individual segments intelligently brighten up and dim down – the new A6 Avant offers considerable potential for personalization.

The aesthetics of motion are quintessentially Audi – and they impress the driver with every dynamic lighting effect when unlocking or exiting the vehicle. With the coming-home and leaving-home function, individual LED – segments are activated at intervals of just a few milliseconds one after the other, creating a new and futuristic-looking lighting sequence even when stationary.

Lots of choice: 10 colours, progressive wheels

The A6 Avant in S line specification deliberately shows a lot of body colour and aluminium to highlight its elegance and sportiness. The Singleframe grille has a larger structure, and vertical frames accentuate the side air curtains to optimize airflow. Each of these elements underscores the dynamic character of the A6 Avant.

Drivers can choose between 10 colours for the A6, including the solid finish Arkona White. Glacier White, Mythos Black, Grenadine Red, Florett Silver, Firmament Blue, Ascari Blue, and Chronos Grey are available as metallic finishes, along with a new colour option called Midnight Green. The selection is rounded off with pearl effect Daytona Grey.

When it comes to wheels, Audi offers a wide selection of progressive designs from 18 to 21 inches for the A6 Avant. In the UK, the entry Sport specification comes with 18-inch wheels as standard and S line specification jumps up to a 19-inch 5-arm, platinum grey wheel. Top spec Edition 1 models get a 20-inch 5-arm alloy wheel finished in Graphite grey with a gloss turned finish; a 21-inch alloy is available as an option.

Furthermore, there will be various exclusive Audi options that enable even more customization in the A6 Avant. In addition to exclusive exterior colours, these also include new interior and leather colours.

Aerodynamics: the best drag coefficient of an Audi Avant with a combustion engine

The sporty design of the new Audi A6 Avant contributes to its outstanding aerodynamics, ensuring a drag coefficient (Cd value) of 0.25. This is the best value for an Avant with a combustion engine in the history of Audi. Air curtains are used to ensure that the airflow around the front wheels and sides of the vehicle is as smooth as possible. These have been seamlessly integrated into the new design of the A6 Avant. Two separately controllable cool-air intakes behind the Singleframe radiator grille are part of the aerodynamics concept. These ensure optimized airflow around the engine bay. To harness the full potential of this technology, Audi has also optimized the seal between the bumper and the cooling unit, reducing airflow losses in this area by up to 70 percent.

To achieve this, the air control elements were made significantly more rigid. The unified interface for the air intake and for engine cooling also contributes to improved airflow around the body. At the rear, aerodynamic panels ensure a defined flow stall, assisted by the roof edge spoiler. The wide and aerodynamically optimized diffuser also makes an important contribution to the excellent drag coefficient. This enables the ideal balance between lift at the rear axle and air resistance.

Rounding off the sophisticated aerodynamic concept are optional aerodynamically optimized 18- inch wheels made of diamond-cut aluminium. The visible design of the rim is glossy, while the closed sections, designed to optimize aerodynamics, are black and blend inconspicuously into the shadows.

The aerodynamics and overall vehicle acoustics of the new A6 Avant are also first-class. For example, sound insulation in the vehicle has been improved by up to 30 percent compared to the previous model – with the weight of the materials remaining almost the same. More tightly sealed windows and optimized door seals ensure more pleasant acoustics in the interior, thereby enhancing onboard well-being. Newly developed engine and transmission mount bushings make for a smoother and quieter ride. The shape of the transmission gear teeth has also been optimized, which benefits the acoustics of the S tronic as well. Furthermore, all tyres on wheels 19 inches or larger have noise absorbers. These are foam rings on the inside of the tyre that reduce air vibrations there and thus have a positive effect on the noise level in the vehicle.

A spacious interior

With an overall length of 4,990mm metres, the Audi A6 Avant is 60mm longer than the previous model. The wheelbase of 2,927mm makes for a more comfortable ride on long journeys and contributes to the ample interior space. The A6 Avant measures just under 1,880mm wide without mirrors.

The new switchable panoramic glass roof, optionally available, further enhances the sense of spaciousness. It spans almost the entire cockpit and rear and allows the interior to either be flooded with light or effectively shaded. Nine segments form the basis for various patterns with areas that can be switched on and off to provide full glare protection. The “digital curtain” is operated via a button in the roof module.

The luggage compartment of the new A6 Avant has a capacity of up to 503 litres. Thanks to its width of 1,050mm, two large suitcases can easily fit in side by side. The standard 40:20:40 folding rear seats enable variable loading for items such as ski equipment. When the rear seat backrests are folded down completely, the luggage capacity increases up to 1,534 litres. A rail system, the storage and luggage compartment package, and a partition net are also part of the standard equipment of the A6 Avant and further increase its versatility. The electric tailgate is included as a standard feature. It opens and closes with a foot motion, with a projection light indicating where to “kick.”

Business lounge: the interior design philosophy

The interior of the A6 Avant reflects the four characteristic features of the new Audi design philosophy. Firstly, the interior is designed to be “human centric,” meaning that it is systematically aligned with the needs of its users. The second special feature is the “digital stage,” which is laid out in front of the occupants in the form of the Audi MMI display.

With its “material-driven design,” the new Audi A6 fulfils the aspiration for a generous sense of space with a high level of comfort. The clear structure and logical operating concept ensure an overview in all situations and represent the fourth feature, “visual clarity”.

The digital stage revolves around the Audi MMI panoramic display and the optional MMI passenger display. The thin free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display has a curved design and OLED technology. It consists of the Audi virtual cockpit with an 11.9-inch display diagonal and the 14.5-inch MMI touch display. Audi complements the digital stage for the front passengers with the 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display (Edition 1 spec only), which is also perfectly integrated into the dashboard design. It enables the front passenger to look up websites and stream video content and also helps when navigating or searching for the nearest fuel station. Thanks to the dynamic privacy mode, distracting content such as videos cannot be viewed from the driver’s seat while driving. If the passenger display is not in use or if no passengers are detected, a digital background image is shown.

As part of the optional Sound & Vision pack, the new Audi A6 Avant can be optionally equipped with a new, configurable head-up display (HUD). A wide range of information can be displayed on the HUD, including speed, active assistance systems, navigation instructions, and media information. For the first time, drivers have the option of controlling vehicle and infotainment functions via the head-up display. Thanks to the maximized use of the installation space and the adapted display technology, the visible image area is more than 85 percent larger than before, and the display is significantly more precise.

As a contrast to the digital and technical areas, the new interior of the Audi A6 Avant features a so-called Softwrap application. It extends from door to door across the entire width of the instrument panel, making the interior appear wider. Selected cloths, faux leather, or Dinamica in the door panels and armrests create a comfortable, refined ambiance.

The colours and high-quality materials of the interior are found not only in the Softwrap but also in the seats. The seats, Softwrap, door panels, and armrests are optionally available in sustainable materials such as the fabric Cascade and the microfiber material Dinamica, which are largely made of recycled polyester. The textile cover Cascade is reminiscent of natural materials such as wool and is not additionally dyed. It is partially made from recycled materials such as selvedge and recycled polyester. Dinamica looks and feels like suede, but about half of it is recycled polyester.

The distinct interior of the A6 Avant also makes an impression in the dark. The contoured lighting along the dashboard and in the doors accentuates the width of the interior, while the indirect light below the Audi MMI panorama display and in the centre console creates a visual effect of floating. The high-quality materials in the doors are also stylishly illuminated. And on vehicles with this feature, the Bang & Olufsen logo is even lit up.

As part of the redesigned interior and cockpit to create the digital stage, the dynamic interaction light facilitates communication between the vehicle and its occupants. Consisting of 84 LEDs, it is located below the windshield and is illuminated in a large arc extending from the left to the right A-pillar. In addition to a welcome function, the interaction light also features a special lighting sequence that is activated when the vehicle is locked or unlocked. It also supports safety by displaying the dynamic turn signal, but this only ever serves as an additional display and does not replace the turn signal in the Audi virtual cockpit.

Exceptional features: exceptional experience

Many comfort-enhancing features make travelling in the A6 Avant simply a first-class experience. The sophisticated aeroacoustics also enrich audio enjoyment, especially with the premium sound system from Bang & Olufsen, which comes as part of the optional Sound & Vision pack. The top-of-the-range version pack, which is available on S line and Edition 1, is equipped with two additional speakers in each of the front headrests, taking sound experience to a new level. Outstanding 3D sound is produced by a total of 16 or 20 speakers, including a highly efficient amplifier and a subwoofer, with 685 or 810 watts respectively. The headrest speakers create a personal surround sound and an even more immersive musical experience. They also enable very precise audio output: navigation prompts and phone calls are directed specifically to the driver.

The four-zone automatic climate control package enables a particularly high level of climate comfort, as it regulates the air temperature, volume, and distribution separately for the driver, front passenger, and outer rear seats. At the same time, passengers in the back seat can adjust the settings using a separate climate control unit in the centre console.

Fuel-efficient and high-performance: MHEV plus technology

At its launch, the new A6 Avant will be available with two different engines in the UK – one petrol and one diesel. The diesel unit features mild hybrid technology (MHEV plus) and is therefore partially electrified. The MHEV plus system supports the combustion-engine vehicle, enhances performance and ride quality, and reduces CO2 emissions. It consists of three main components: a 48-volt battery, a belt alternator starter, and the new powertrain generator with integrated power electronics.

The lithium-ion battery, made of lithium iron phosphate, has a storage capacity of 1.7 kWh. The belt alternator starter’s primary function is to start the engine and supply the battery with electrical energy. The powertrain generator enables partially electric driving, provides additional torque, and feeds energy back into the battery during deceleration.

Partially electric driving: MHEV plus technology leverages the advantages of electric driving when parking and manoeuvring. The electric driving components can also be used when driving slowly in the city, in slow-moving traffic, or outside city limits when coasting to the next village. In these situations, the A6 Avant runs solely on the powertrain generator, making it particularly efficient.

A boost of up to 18 kW: MHEV plus technology supports the combustion-engine vehicle, for example when starting up in stop-and-go traffic or when passing. To do this, the powertrain generator produces additional torque up to 230Nm and up to 18 kW (24 PS) of power.

Regeneration of up to 25 kW: When decelerating, the powertrain generator recovers energy and feeds it – up to 25 kW of power – back into the battery (regeneration). The integrated, blending-capable brake control system ensures pressure-free braking and the best possible regeneration, in most cases without the use of the friction brake.

The 48-volt system also enables the use of an electrically driven air-conditioning compressor. The major advantage here is that even when the engine is switched off – for example when coasting or at a red light – the air-conditioning continues to operate at full power, keeping the interior at a comfortable temperature.

A6 Avant 2.0 TFSI 204PS: The entry-level variant with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, has a start-stop system as standard to reduce fuel consumption and is only available with front-wheel drive. It delivers 204 PS and generates a maximum torque of 340Nm. Numerous modifications have taken the efficiency of the newly designed engine to the next level. The 2.0 TFSI uses a modified Miller combustion process that is especially advantageous in partial-load operation. In the Miller cycle, the intake valves close early, which increases the engine’s efficiency. The 2.0 TFSI also has a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry (VTG). This improves the responsiveness and efficiency of the direct injection engine. The VTG enables smoother and more agile torque build-up at low engine speeds. The 2.0 TFSI is always coupled to the seven-speed S tronic, a fast and smooth-shifting dual-clutch transmission.

A6 Avant 2.0 TDI 204PS: The 2.0 TDI delivers 204 PS and a maximum torque of 400Nm. To increase efficiency and comfort, the engine is partially electrified with MHEV plus technology and equipped with a 48-volt electrical system. Partially electric driving and high energy recovery reduce carbon emissions. The 48-volt belt alternator starter also increases the comfort of the TDI by starting the engine quietly. The vehicle responds more quickly when setting off and is noticeably more agile. The 2.0 TDI is fitted with a dual-clutch transmission and quattro ultra all-wheel drive.

Technical data A6 Avant TFSI 204PS A6 Avant TDI quattro 204PS Engine Four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with start/stop Four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with MHEV plus Displacement 1,984 1,968 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive quattro Power output (PS) 204 204 Max torque (Nm) 340 400 Additional electric power (PS / Nm) – 24 / 230 0-62mph 8.3 7.0 Max speed (mph) 149 148

The perfect blend of sportiness and comfort: the chassis

The new A6 Avant impresses with its extremely comfortable ride, a strength that is particularly apparent on longer journeys. It embodies the business class experience like no other model. The A6 Avant effortlessly perfects the synthesis of sportiness and comfort in line with driving characteristics typical of Audi: precise, controlled, solid, connected, and well-balanced – or, in short, the Audi DNA.

The front and rear axles of the new Audi A6 Avant use a five-link design, largely made of aluminium. Two subframes – the front being rigidly mounted and the rear hydraulically mounted – connect the control arms to the body.

Three suspension setups available for UK models:

Standard suspension, designed to be even more comfortable than its predecessor. This is standard on Sport specification.

Sports suspension, which lowers the body by 20mm for distinctly sporty handling comes on S line and Edition 1 specifications.

Adaptive air suspension with electronically controlled damping, which gives the vehicle a wide range of options between a very smooth, comfortable ride and sporty handling. This is an optional extra across the range.

The optional adaptive air suspension with adjustable damping on all four wheels regulates the body height and shock absorption. The adaptive air suspension automatically balances out the vehicle load, ensuring the car stays level. Compared to the standard suspension, the A6 Avant is 20mm lower in normal mode (balanced, comfort, and efficiency mode), the same as with the sports suspension. In dynamic mode, the ride height is lowered by another 10mm for a sporty driving feel. To reduce drag, the body is lowered to the low level at speeds above 75mph even in balanced and efficiency modes. In contrast, the lift function raises the A6 Avant by 20mm above the normal level and can now be used up to a speed of 53mph. This function ensures safety and forward momentum even in challenging driving conditions, such as on snowy or uneven roads.

The dynamic handling system Audi drive select is used to adjust the vehicle’s steering and drivetrain settings. The spread between the driving modes has been increased: handling in dynamic mode is noticeably tighter and sportier, while comfort mode is designed for smooth, comfortable driving on long journeys. And thanks to the Audi assistant, the adaptive air suspension can now be operated by voice control for the first time in the A6, with simple commands like “raise the vehicle” or “lower the air suspension.”

Progressive and efficient: quattro all-wheel drive

In the UK, the all-wheel-drive system quattro ultra is standard the 2.0 TDI 204PS engine variant. It flexibly distributes torque to maximize efficiency while also providing all the benefits of quattro for even greater driving safety and dynamics. An electronically controlled multi-plate clutch distributes torque between the front and rear axles over a wide range, as required by the specific driving situation. For excellent fuel efficiency, the rear axle of the quattro ultra is automatically decoupled under partial load insofar as the driving situation allows. When taking corners dynamically, accelerating sharply, or when the friction coefficient of the road surface requires it, the quattro system’s electronically controlled multi-plate clutch connects the front and rear axles and distributes the tractive force flexibly to where it is needed. If you accelerate hard out of a corner, power is distributed more towards the rear. In this driving situation, the power distribution between the front and rear axles is around 30:70.

Perfected: highly connected control system with brake torque vectoring

Whether in terms of how the car handles bends, its longitudinal dynamics or ride quality, the advantages of the highly connected control system can be felt at all times. Compared to its predecessor, Audi has improved the interplay between the suspension control and drive systems in the new A6. The integrated brake control system, the controlled dampers, and the engine management system work together even faster and more precisely. The result is perfected handling.

Thanks to brake torque vectoring – wheel-selective momentum control – the new A6 Avant can manoeuvre even better through curves. Brake torque vectoring constantly monitors the current driving situation and counteracts any understeer; when the wheels on the inside of the curve lose traction, they are gently braked. Due to this targeted braking intervention and the resulting difference in propulsive forces, the Audi A6 steering is more direct and reacts more immediately to the given situation. The handling is therefore more precise, safer, and more agile.

Improved handling: progressive steering

The reworked and now more direct steering contributes significantly to the comfortable yet equally dynamic handling of the new A6 Avant. Compared to its predecessor, the entire path from the steering wheel to the wheels is designed to be stiffer. This includes the torsion bar at the steering gear, the rigidly bolted steering rack, and the stiffer control arm bushings. Camber on the front axle has also been slightly increased. All in all, these measures result in a noticeably improved steering response and more feedback from the road, which makes for precise and light-footed vehicle handling.

The A6 Avant comes standard with electromechanical progressive steering. The steering ratio varies depending on the steering angle: at small steering angles, such as on the highway, the steering is more indirect to prevent any nervous behaviour from influencing the steering. At larger steering angles, the ratio is increasingly more direct, reducing the amount of physical effort required to steer in city traffic and when parking. Moreover, the progressive steering provides a sporty driving feel in tight corners. The Audi drive select dynamic handling system can be used to vary the steering characteristics – specifically steering weight – in several modes.

A first for the A6: integrated brake control system

The A6 uses an integrated, blending-capable brake control system (iBRS). With this brake-by wire technology, the brake pedal and brake hydraulics are completely decoupled. In the variants with MHEV plus technology, the system calculates whether the desired braking effect can be achieved by regenerative braking using the electric motor – that is, the powertrain generator – or whether the friction brakes on the front and rear axles must also be activated. In a fraction of a second, the control unit calculates how much braking force needs to be produced by the friction brakes. A piston in the brake hydraulics then applies the necessary pressure. Brake feel remains the same as the pedal is depressed, with the transition between regenerative and friction braking imperceptibly smooth and homogeneous, and the braking forces remaining constant. Thanks to the electrohydraulic actuation, the system very precisely builds up the brake pressure for the wheel brakes and about twice as fast as a conventional brake system. When automatic emergency braking is activated, the maximum brake pressure is reached in just 150 milliseconds.

Connected: infotainment with ChatGPT

The new A6 Avant uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system for the infotainment system. The vehicle updates all content via over-the-air updates. This is how Audi ensures that all connect services always remain current. Numerous third-party apps including Spotify, YouTube, and news services can be downloaded from the Audi application store, which, like the smartphone interface, is standard. These are integrated directly into the MMI of the A6 Avant – a smartphone is not required for either downloading or using the interface. The Audi smartphone interface transfers the content from the smartphone directly to the vehicle’s infotainment system. This makes it possible to conveniently control the navigation, telephone, music, and selected third-party apps via the MMI touch display and voice control system. Smartphones can be charged using the standard telephone tray with inductive charging.

With the improved and more intuitive touchscreen operation, customers can ideally utilize the advantages of the newly designed operating and display concept. Alternatively, numerous vehicle functions can be operated with the upgraded voice control. The voice-controlled Audi assistant provides support and learns in the process. To answer queries as thoroughly as possible, the Audi assistant accesses additional content from the internet, including weather data and general information. By connecting to ChatGPT (provided by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service) customers can access AI-based knowledge using everyday speech prompts. The responses generated are tailored to each question and read out individually. The Audi assistant automatically determines whether it should perform a specific vehicle function or answer a query on a different topic. If the Audi assistant is unable to answer a question, it seamlessly accesses ChatGPT without any noticeable interruption for the occupants.

More ease and safety: the driver assistance systems

The new Audi A6 Avant is equipped with numerous modern driver assistance systems as standard. These systems increase convenience and safety on every journey by making the driver’s job easier and taking over important tasks.

The “Drive and Park” assistance package is a standard feature. It includes adaptive cruise control, a speed limiter that responds to traffic signs, traffic sign recognition, a rear-view camera, and park assist plus. Other standard features include park assist plus with distance display, lane departure warning, cross-traffic assist, swerve assist, front turn assist, and the emergency brake assistant.

Production, launch, and pricing

The new Audi A6 Avant will be built at the Neckarsulm plant, where its predecessors also came off the line. The Neckarsulm workforce will assemble the model alongside the new A5 series, which is also based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). To make production processes as efficient as possible, Audi has fundamentally modernized and expanded the plant. Numerous innovations in paintwork, body construction, and automation are already being used for the new A5 and A6 models.

UK pricing and specifications (OTR)* A6 Avant TFSI 204PS Sport £52,510 A6 Avant TFSI 204PS S line £55,310 A6 Avant TFSI 204PS Edition 1 £60,210 A6 Avant TDI quattro 204PS Sport £56,780 A6 Avant TDI quattro 204PS S line £59,580 A6 Avant TDI quattro 204PS Edition 1 £64,480

* Based on Indicative VED changes commencing April 1

A6 Avant Sport

18-inch 5-twin spoke wheels, 225/55 R18 tyres

Standard suspension

Sport exterior (bumpers, grille, inlets, spoiler, diffuser)

LED headlights plus with matrix functionality

LED rear lights pro

Aluminium roof rails

Rear spoiler painted in body colour

Body coloured, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

White rhombus logo projection light in exterior mirrors

Rear and side windows with heat-insulating glazing

Windscreen with heat insulating and acoustic glazing

Standard front seats in twin leather

4-way lumbar support for the front seats – electrically adjustable and heated

Rear seat bench, split-folded 40:20:40 or fully collapsed

4-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning

Twin-spoke leather steering wheel with multifunction and shift paddles

Manual steering wheel adjustment

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Centre armrest, front- adjustable angle with four settings

Wraparound interior elements in artificial leather

Upper and lower interior elements in leatherette with contrasting stitching

Ambient lighting package plus

MMI navigation plus with 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit plus and 14.5-inch OLED touch display

Audi sound system, 10 loudspeakers

Wireless phone charging

Audi application store and smartphone interface

USB ports with charging function

DAB digital radio

Audi connect navigation & infotainment

Audi assistant

Hill hold assist

Surround view cameras

Adaptive cruise control

Parking system plus with distance display

Park assist plus

Lane departure warning

Camera based traffic sign recognition

Swerve assist and turn assist

Front cross traffic assist

Front emergency brake assist

Traffic sign-based speed limiter

Anti theft alarm

Digital key

Convenience key with safelock

A6 Avant S line (over Sport specification)

19-inch 5-arm platinum grey wheel, 245/45 R19 tyres

Sport suspension (-20mm lower ride height)

S line exterior

Privacy glass

Door sill trims with aluminium inlays, illuminated at the front

Front sport seats in twin leather with embossed ‘S’ with waterfall pattern

Inlays, matt brushed aluminium with linear embossing, anthracite

Stainless steel pedals and footrest

Sport leather steering wheel, 3-spoke, flat top and bottom, with multifunction and shift paddles

Steering wheel trim in chrome look, S emblem, steering wheel grips in perforated leather and contrasting stitching

Headlining in cloth, black

A6 Avant Edition 1 (over S line specification)

20-inch 5-arm wheels, Graphite grey, gloss turned finish, 255/40 R20 tyres

Black Exterior package

Black door handle inserts

Roof rails in black (Avant only)

Exhaust-pipe in dark chrome

Brake callipers in red

Front sport seats in Dinamica/ leather with embossed ‘S’ with waterfall pattern

Upper and lower interior elements, Dinamica microfibre

Lane departure warning with emergency assist

Side assist and exit warning, rear cross-traffic assist and rear turn assist

Proactive occupant protection front, side and rear

Side airbags, front and rear with head airbag system and interaction airbag