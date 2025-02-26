Oscars 2025: What to Expect from the 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony, hosted by comedian and talk show veteran Conan O’Brien, promises to be an exciting night celebrating the best in film. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed via platforms such as Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV, starting at 7 p.m. ET (12 a.m. GMT on March 3 for UK audiences).

Leading Contenders

Topping the nominations this year is the French-made, Mexican-set musical Emilia Pérez, which has garnered an impressive 13 nominations. The film tells the story of a drug lord who transitions into a philanthropist, blending crime, redemption, and music into a powerful narrative. Close behind are The Brutalist and Wicked, each securing 10 nominations.

The Best Picture category features a diverse lineup, including:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress and Best Actor Races

The Best Actress category is particularly competitive this year, with nominees including:

Cynthia Erivo

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Karla Sofía Gascón’s nomination has sparked significant discussion, given past controversies. However, she remains a strong contender for her compelling performance in Emilia Pérez.

On the Best Actor side, the nominees are:

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo

Ralph Fiennes

Sebastian Stan

Chalamet and Brody are among the favorites, with their performances receiving widespread acclaim.

Special Highlights

This year’s Oscars will feature performances from a star-studded musical lineup, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Raye, and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Interestingly, the ceremony will not include live performances of the Best Original Song nominees, a break from tradition.

Where to Watch the Best Picture Nominees

For those looking to catch up on the Best Picture nominees before the big night, many are available on streaming platforms:

Anora – Available on Prime Video

The Brutalist – Available on-demand

Emilia Pérez – Streaming on Netflix

As anticipation builds for Hollywood’s biggest night, film enthusiasts eagerly await the moment when the golden statuettes are awarded. With a competitive field of nominees and some unexpected twists, the 97th Academy Awards are shaping up to be an unforgettable event.