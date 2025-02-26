Top Films in UK Cinemas This Week (February 26, 2025)

As we approach the end of February, UK cinemas are offering a diverse selection of films to cater to all tastes. From romantic comedies to thrilling action, here are some of the standout movies you can enjoy on the big screen this week.

1. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Director: Michael Morris

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Renée Zellweger returns as the endearing Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Now a widowed mother, Bridget navigates the challenges of single parenthood, her career, and the complexities of modern dating. The film explores her entanglements with a charming younger man and her children’s attentive science teacher. While the movie has received mixed reviews, with some critics noting a lack of chemistry between leads,

fans of the series may still find joy in Bridget’s latest adventures.

2. Captain America: Brave New World

Director: Julius Onah

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Rosa Salazar

Genre: Superhero Action

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with Captain America: Brave New World. Anthony Mackie takes up the shield as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, facing global challenges and internal conflicts. Joined by Harrison Ford and Rosa Salazar, this installment promises intense action sequences and a fresh perspective on the iconic hero. Released on February 14, the film has been a major draw for superhero enthusiasts.

3. The Monkey

Director: Oz Perkins

Starring: [Cast not specified]

Genre: Horror

Horror aficionados can look forward to The Monkey, directed by Oz Perkins. Based on a short story by Stephen King, the film delves into a chilling narrative that has captivated audiences. Released on February 17, The Monkey has been noted as one of the most exciting new releases for horror fans this month.

4. Cleaner

Director: Martin Campbell

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen, Taz Skylar

Genre: Action Thriller

Cleaner features Daisy Ridley as Joey Locke, a former soldier turned window cleaner who becomes entangled in a hostage situation at London’s Canary Wharf. With Clive Owen and Taz Skylar supporting, the film offers intense action and a gripping storyline. Released on February 21, Cleaner has garnered attention for its thrilling sequences and Ridley’s compelling performance.

5. Last Breath

Director: Alex Parkinson

Starring: Simu Liu, Woody Harrelson, Finn Cole

Genre: Drama

Last Breath brings to the screen a dramatic tale of survival and human endurance. With a cast including Simu Liu, Woody Harrelson, and Finn Cole, the film is set to release on February 28. Audiences can anticipate a compelling narrative that explores the depths of human resilience.

Final Thoughts

This week’s cinematic offerings in the UK present a rich tapestry of genres and stories. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartfelt romantic comedy, a high-octane superhero adventure, a spine-tingling horror story, or an intense thriller, there’s something for everyone. Check your local cinema listings for showtimes and immerse yourself in the diverse world of film.