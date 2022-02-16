PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, has proudly been awarded the International Standard for Business Continuity Management, demonstrating the resilience of the port operator despite the challenges of the last 24 months.

ISO: 22301 accreditation recognises business that can demonstrate the ability to mitigate damage and continue operating even in the event of any potential disruption or emergency situations.

As the Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees and operator of the fifth largest port in the UK, the port operator has placed a renewed importance on business resilience in recent months which has allowed the Company to successfully and seamlessly continue operating following BREXIT and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Frans Calje, PD Ports CEO, said: “At PD Ports, we are committed to protecting our people, our customers and all those associated with our business.

“As we are also the legal guardians of the River Tees, responsible for safe vessel traffic management, we appreciate that disruptive events can – and do – occur but also that our ability to respond and recover is of the upmost importance.

“This accreditation is a fantastic achievement. I am immensely proud of the team and how this recognition demonstrates our ability to manage any potential disruptions which is not only good for our own business but also makes us an attractive and reliable business partner for our customers.”

PD Ports initially set out its robust plans to boost resilience back in early 2020, partnering with business continuity, resilience and crisis management specialists Horizonscan to build and formalise its procedures and enhance training across the business.

Following the successful partnership, not only did the port operator achieve the standard but it also passed the audit process with a remarkably rare zero advisories, further reinforcing PD Ports’ superior reputation for excellence.

Shane McMahon, Lead Consultant at Horizonscan, said: “The successful certification is well deserved recognition for the hard work and leadership commitment shown at all levels within PD Ports.

“For the small Horizonscan programme team this has been a highly successful and enjoyable partnership. The joint programme team remain committed and are already busy building on the certification success.”

PD Ports and Horizonscan also earned the Strategy through Partnership Award at the 2021 CIR Awards for their continued collaboration.