PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport and the largest private employer in the Tees Valley, has partnered with new initiative, Contractor Match, in a bid to provide a seamless path for business engagement and increase supply chain opportunities for local businesses within the region.

The new project aims to create equal chances for businesses based on their merits rather than just size and, with 80 per cent of its supply chain made up of SMEs, the collaboration was something PD Ports was keen to pursue.

Frans Calje, CEO at PD Ports, explained how Contractor Match’s ambitions align perfectly with the port operator’s own objectives. He said: “At PD Ports, we completely respect the drive and determination of smaller businesses and believe it is what sets the Tees Valley apart as the fantastic region that it is.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our business landscape but we, as large-scale private employers, also have a huge role to play in supporting their growth. PD Ports is wholly committed to providing support for the local supply chain and will continue to work alongside Contractor Match to promote opportunities and enable local business to prosper.”

PD Ports is amongst good company as a supporter of Contractor Match, with fellow Tees Valley businesses Wilton Engineering, The Mussel Club and Complete IT Solutions also demonstrating their commitment to promoting local opportunities.

The platform works on two levels; firstly by allowing larger organisations, such as PD Ports, to post opportunities and secondly, by allowing those signed up to the platform to receive notifications when such opportunities arise.

Stuart Davies and Marc Atkinson, co-founders of Contractor Match, explained just why it was so important to get businesses like PD Ports on board during the early stages.

“It is fantastic to have the support of PD Ports as such a forward-thinking company that puts the needs of smaller businesses to the forefront within its supply chain.

“Our innovative system places opportunities from larger companies, like PD Ports, directly at the fingertips of businesses within the region as soon as they are live, enabling real-time collaboration between all businesses for work opportunities in all sectors.”