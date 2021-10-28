PEUGEOT has continued its relationship with Cats Protection, the UK’s leading feline charity which helps around 200,000 cats and kittens every year. Operating as sole supplier of vehicles for Cats Protection, the charity has welcomed a range of PEUGEOT models into its fleet since the relationship began in 2012.

Cats Protection will be using its fleet of PEUGEOT vehicles to support its on-going day to day activities, including taking animals to and from the vets. During the pandemic when adoption centres closed, the charity launched its virtual adoption scheme Hands-Free Homing and used PEUGEOT vehicles to deliver cats to their new homes. The charity typically adds 50 vans per year to its fleet, as well as welcoming a number of passenger cars to support its services.

In 2019, Cats Protection secured a sole supply agreement with PEUGEOT to appoint the PEUGEOT 308 as its main passenger car of choice. Since then, Cats Protection has expanded its retinue of PEUGEOT models to welcome the fully electric PEUGEOT e-Expert as one of its core vehicles.

The multi-award winning PEUGEOT e-Expert has received widespread praise thanks to its practical credentials, including maximum payload of 1,226kg and a load volume of up to 6.6m3. The PEUGEOT e-Expert is the first fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) to be available as part of the brand’s ambition to provide a fully electrified vehicle range by 2025.

With a range of up to 205 miles from a single charge, the PEUGEOT e-Expert is available with either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery and features a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, the PEUGEOT e-Expert can receive 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our relationship with Cats Protection to help secure the welfare of cats across the UK. Cats Protection provide an outstanding service supporting vulnerable animals across the country and we are more than happy to do whatever we can to lend a hand. We hope that our vehicle fleet provides the practical support necessary for Cats Protection to carry out its work and continue its efforts re-homing cats to welcoming families across the country.”

The PEUGEOT e-Expert will help the charity transport and rehome cats in UK towns and cities. All LCVs operated by Cats Protection are fully wrapped in a feline-friendly livery, making the vans recognisable across the country.

Dawn Widgery, Cats Protection Fleet and Facilities Administrator, said: “We have been using Peugeot cars and vans since 2012 to undertake activities such as delivering cats to their new owners, doing vet runs and making shop visits. We chose Peugeot because they offer a wide choice of vehicles – including electric vans which we started trialling with success at a selection of our urban sites in 2020 – and because they offer good value for money.”

Customers can access the PEUGEOT LCV and e-LCV range in store with PEUGEOT retailers, and for ease, those wishing to purchase an LCV are able to reserve their vehicle online and then complete their journey with their local PEUGEOT retailer.