The new PEUGEOT 308 combines an attractive new design and a premium interior with class-leading technology and safety in the compact family car segment. Powerful and efficient plug-in hybrid engines are available for the first time on this model, and are complemented by advanced petrol and diesel powertrains. With a range of new trim levels, the new PEUGEOT 308 will arrive in showrooms later this year.

Continuing PEUGEOT’S incredible success in the compact family car segment, the new 308 sets new standards for the class. Proudly wearing the brand’s new logo, the latest design of the new PEUGEOT 308 showcases its dynamism and distinct identity, whilst setting the tone for future PEUGEOT models.

In terms of technology, the new PEUGEOT 308 is equipped with the latest-generation driving aids and the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with 3D technology, plus i-Connect® Advanced, an infotainment system that is intuitive to use and always keeps you connected. The interior of the new 308 offers greater space and comfort, while carefully chosen materials emphasize the high-quality finish. Efficiency and performance are also enhanced with new aerodynamic details.

The new 308 is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrains as well as efficient petrol and diesel engines, giving buyers the power of choice to choose the powertrain that best meets their needs. By 2025 PEUGEOT will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up.

Julie David, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, said: “The compact family car class remains one of the most important and competitive segments – and one in which PEUGEOT has a proud record of success. It is therefore very exciting to be launching the new 308, which is one of the most efficient, practical and technologically advanced offerings in the market. With the addition of plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time, the new 308 represents another significant step in our commitment to have an electrified variant of every new PEUGEOT model by 2025.”

SHARP AND ATTRACTIVE DESIGN

Sensual and sharp, the new PEUGEOT 308 continues the brand’s commitment to striking design. With bodywork that closely follows the structure of the car, the new 308 has a sleek and dynamic look.

With a 55mm longer wheelbase there’s more room for rear seat passengers, while this extra length also combines with a 20mm height reduction to create an even sleeker silhouette and a more powerful stance, despite being no wider than before. Simple and smooth flanks further showcase its powerful character.

At the front, the new PEUGEOT 308 is the first model to proudly feature the brand’s new logo, a roaring lion’s head. The logo also neatly covers the radar used by the autonomous driving aids for a sleeker look.

All variants of the new 308 feature LED headlights as standard. Chiseled and slim, they are enhanced by the brand’s trademark vertical LED daytime running lights. This distinctive light signature makes the new 308 instantly recognisable during both night and day. On GT and GT Premium levels, the full LED headlights feature PEUGEOT Matrix LED Technology, for even greater efficiency and safety. At the rear, the taillights feature full LED technology with PEUGEOT’s iconic three claw rear light signature.

Aerodynamic efficiency plays a large part in the design of the new 308. All exterior bodywork has been specifically designed (bumpers, deflectors, diffuser, body pillars, door mirrors etc.) for improved airflow, with the most obvious addition being the elongated roof spoiler. Even the wheel design contributes to the impressive overall drag coefficient figure of Cd 0.28.

The new 308 will be available with seven colour options: Olivine Green, Bianca White, Cumulus Grey, Nera Black, Pearlescent White, Vertigo Blue and Elixir Red.

NEW PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®

PEUGEOT’s class-leading i-Cockpit® interior is a key part of the brand’s design DNA and with each generation it has been enhanced, refined and modernised.

The new PEUGEOT 308 marks a clear change in terms of ergonomics, quality, design and technology with a brand-new infotainment system, the PEUGEOT i-Connect®.

Conveniently located at eye level, the 10-inch digital instrument cluster gives the driver access to crucial information without having to take their eyes off the road. On GT models the cluster features a 3D display. Fully configurable and customisable, this digital screen has several display modes, including those for the TomTom® connected navigation, media source, driving aids and energy flow.

A key development is the small steering wheel, which features sensors to detect the driver’s grip levels when using driving aids*. Ergonomically designed, it also includes fingertip controls for the radio, media, telephone and driving aids.

Innovative “high-vent” architecture places the air vents in the optimum position for efficiency and comfort. This layout also ensures that the standard 10-inch central touch screen, located slightly lower than the digital cluster, is closer to the driver’s hand and eye line for easier and safer operation.

Starting at the Allure level, the new PEUGEOT 308 features fully configurable virtual i-toggles. Positioned alongside the central screen, they deliver both a sleeker design and enhanced ease-of-use. Each touch sensitive i-toggle offers a personalised shortcut key to numerous functions, including the air conditioning settings, a telephone contact, a radio station or an application launch.

The careful and distinctive interior design places all the car’s dynamic controls together on the driver’s side:

A new compact control for impulse selection of the modes (Reverse, Neutral, Drive) and two buttons (Parking and Manual) of the eight-speed automatic gearbox

A Driving Style Selector to select different driving modes (Electric, Hybrid, Eco, Normal and Sport) depending on the powertrain

The design for the passenger has also been optimised, with the centre console opening towards them. Reflecting the compact design of the new air conditioning unit, it allows more space than ever for storage and convenience and features a dedicated slot for wireless smartphone charging*. Also included are:

Two large-diameter cup holders

Two USB C sockets (charge and charge/data)

Storage space up to 34 litres

The bold interior design also highlights the variety and quality of materials that have been used in its construction. LED ambient lighting features eight colour options where it lights up the door panels which, depending on the trim level, features soft touch foam, fabric, or Alcantara®

PEUGEOT i-CONNECT AND i-CONNECT ADVANCE

PEUGEOT’s new i-Connect® infotainment system delivers a new level of connectivity for drivers and passengers. Ergonomic and intuitive, it allows up to eight different drivers to set their own personalised profiles, while the screen mirroring function is now wireless with the smartphone charging plate and two phones can be connected using Bluetooth at the same time.

The central 10-inch high-definition screen is fully customisable and is as easy to use and responsive as a tablet, thanks to multi-window “widgets” and shortcuts. It’s simple to scan the different menus from left to right and from top to bottom for notifications. Alternatively, a 3-finger press will make the application list appear, while returning to the main screen requires little more than touching the ‘home’ button, just like a smartphone.

At the top of the screen, a permanent banner displays outdoor temperature information, air conditioning, position in widget pages, connectivity data, notifications and time.

For optimal readability, the map for the TomTom® connected navigation is displayed across the entire 10-inch screen, while quick and easy “remote updates” ensure drivers benefit from the fastest and most efficient routes.

The ‘OK PEUGEOT’ voice command further enhances ease-of-use and safety. Using speech recognition, it can be used to access many infotainment functions.

CLASS-LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND DRIVER AIDS

The new PEUGEOT 308 features the latest generation driving aids which help to keep both occupants and other road users safe. The Drive Assist pack (available at the end of the year) includes adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function (when fitted with the EAT8 automatic gearbox) and Lane Keeping Assistance. It also has three new functions for use on dual carriageways and motorways:

Semi-automatic lane change – The driver suggests a lane change manoeuver by setting the direction indicators. The system performs a semi-automatic lane change manoeuver if appropriate conditions are met and confirmed by the driver

Anticipated speed recommendation – the system suggests to the driver that they adapt their speed (acceleration or deceleration) according to the speed limit signs

Curve speed adaptation – at speeds of up to 112mph (where legal) the set-up optimises the car’s speed according to the severity of the bend

Other new features available as standard or as an option on the new PEUGEOT 308 include:

Long-range blind spot monitoring (75 metres)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

High-definition 180° reversing camera with integrated cleaning nozzle

360° surround view parking assistance with four cameras (front, rear and both sides)

PEUGEOT Open & Go

Heating for the windscreen and steering wheel

E-call+ emergency call with passenger number information and location, including the direction of the vehicle in the lane

Indexing the rear-view door mirrors when engaging reverse gear

Of course, new 308 continues to offer the same comprehensive array of equipment as its predecessor, which depending on the trim level includes:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function (EAT8 automatic gearbox)

Adaptive cruise control within adjustable distance available from 18mph on models with a manual gearbox

Automatic emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian and cyclist detection

Active lane keeping assistance

Driver attention alert

Automatic high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Perimeter, volume and deadlocking alarm

Electric parking brake

SPACE AND STRENGTH

Built on an evolution of PEUGEOT’s innovative and adaptable EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) structure, the new 308 is stronger, safer and more spacious than ever. It also allows the option of electrified powertrains for the first time, while new structural elements deliver even greater efficiency, driving pleasure and comfort.

Bigger and more spacious than before, the new 308 offers class-leading practicality and comfort. Although only 11mm longer than its predecessor, the new 308’s wheelbase has been increased by 55mm.

The boot has a generous 412 litres of luggage capacity, with a further 28 litres of storage in a hidden compartmentalised area beneath the floor. With the rear seats folded flat, the maximum capacity increases to 1,323-litres.

Driving pleasure is at the heart of the new PEUGEOT 308, with exemplary road holding and comfort. The new design has resulted in improved rigidity and reduction in unwanted vibrations.

REFINED AND COMFORTABLE INTERIOR

The seats of the new PEUGEOT 308 have been designed with comfort in mind and have been awarded the coveted AGR* (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) thanks to their ergonomics and range of adjustment. 10-way electric adjustment with two memory settings is available as an option, as is a multi-point massage system with several different programmes and heated seats.

The quality of the materials used also enhances the comfort and premium feel, with evolutionary mottled fabric, technical mesh, Alcantara®*, embossed leather and coloured Nappa leather (available as an option depending on trim). On GT versions there is also Adamite contrast stitching, which is used on the dashboard, door panels and centre console.

Those sitting in the back benefit from the longer wheelbase, with more leg and knee room allowing them to stretch out. They can also remain connected thanks to the availability of two USB C sockets for charging and data transfer placed at the rear of the centre console, while a folding centre armrest contains a phone tray as well as with two cup holders. There are also a pair of air vents for improved thermal comfort.

The air conditioning system also benefits from the addition of the AQS* (Air Quality System) which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the vehicle and is capable of activating air recycling on its own. From GT models upwards, the new 308 features Clean Cabin technology, which is an air treatment system that automatically filters out polluting gases and particles. The prevailing outside air quality is displayed on the central touchscreen.

Further separating occupants from the outside world is the improved glazing used on the new PEUGEOT 308, which includes the availability of:

Increased window thickness at the front and rear

Acoustic laminated side panes in the front doors depending on version

A frameless interior rear-view mirror that on hybrid models includes a Cyan-coloured LED that is illuminated when the vehicle is being driven in zero emissions mode

The reduced noise levels allow for an even greater appreciation of the optional FOCAL®* Premium Hi-Fi system. Developed over three years in partnership with the French audio specialists, the 10 speaker set-up features a number of exclusive patented technologies, including:

Four aluminium inverted dome TNF tweeters

Three woofers with Polyglass membrane and 165mm TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) suspension

One central speaker with woofer

These are connected to a new 690W 12-channel amplifier (boosted class D technology) that features cutting edge ARKAMYS digital sound processing. The PEUGEOT and FOCAL® teams worked together to establish the perfect locations for each loudspeaker in order to offer all occupants a sensational sound experience. On board, the sound stage is stable and precise, the voices are clear and detailed, and the bass is deep and impactful.

CHOICE OF POWERFUL AND EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

In keeping with PEUGEOT’s commitment to the Power of Choice, the new 308 is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options*:

HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 – a combination of an 180hp (132kW) PureTech engine and an 81kW electric motor mated to the e-EAT8 automatic gearbox. It emits as little as 26 g/km of C0₂ and up to 36 miles of 100% electric range (according to the WLTP protocol, in the process of being approved)

HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 – a combination of a 150hp (110kW) PureTech engine and an 81kW electric engine mated to the e-EAT8 gearbox, with emissions from 25g/km of C0₂ and up to 37 miles of 100% electric range (according to WLTP protocol, in the process of being approved),

Both versions are powered by a 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery, while there are two types of on-board chargers available – a standard 3.7kW charger and an optional 7.4kW fast charger. The estimated recharging time is:

1h 55m – 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) when fitted with the optional 7.4kW on board charger

The new PEUGEOT 308 is also available with one petrol engine and one diesel engine. Complying with the latest Euro 6D regulations and currently being approved to the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) protocol, they emit as little as 117 g/km of CO₂. The options include:

Petrol

1.2-litre PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 eight-speed automatic.

Diesel

1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 eight-speed automatic

THE PEUGEOT ECOSYSTEM

In order to support its customers in the transition from internal combustion to electric energy, PEUGEOT is offering a range of services.

PEUGEOT EASY-CHARGE

This makes it easier for customers to access various charging solutions:

PEUGEOT’s charge point partner is Pod Point, which is fully approved under the government Homecharge and Workplace charging scheme. Customers with off street parking can receive up to £350 in grant funding towards a home charge point.

PEUGEOT also offer a free 6 month charging subscription to bp pulse with every new electric or plug in hybrid vehicle, giving buyers access to a network of charge points in the UK

PEUGEOT EASY-CARE

Allows customers to enjoy their car with complete peace of mind:

Buyers can opt to purchase their vehicle with a single service plan to cover all essential maintenance. Owners are also given a certificate of battery capacity after each service, with the 50kWh battery under warranty for eight years/100,000 miles for 70% of it’s capacity.

Using the MyPeugeot® smartphone application or from the car’s infotainment screen, drivers are now able to:

Launch or schedule thermal pre-conditioning. When the vehicle is plugged in this feature allows the user to optimise the range by either pre-heating or cooling the interior, as well as allowing the battery to reach its optimal operating temperature more quickly.

Check, schedule, start or delay battery charging

The new PEUGEOT 308 will be produced in France at the Mulhouse plant and will be available to order and buy from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online later in the year. Buy Online allows customers to configure and order their vehicle entirely online and makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase including home delivery options where available, all from the comfort of their own home.