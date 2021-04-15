A PHOTOGRAPHIC business is focusing its attention on a much-loved charity as it continues to struggle in the wake of COVID-19.

Stan Seaton Photography has renewed its efforts to support St Teresa’s Hospice whose fundraising efforts have been blighted by the pandemic.

As well as donating vouchers for photoshoots and printing, with all proceeds going to the charity, the Darlington-based family firm has offered to photograph the hospice, including its grounds through the seasons, to use on St Teresa’s website and other promotional material.

In the past it has also photographed the annual Santa Run fundraiser and is providing coverage at the planned Virtual Bark in the Park event scheduled for April 30 to May 3.

Jane Miller from Stan Seaton Photography said: “I do think that St Teresa’s does an amazing job. It is particularly difficult at the moment for charities and we are delighted to do anything we can to get the message out there that it needs the community’s help.

“It is such a great facility for Darlington and the surrounding area and the grounds are beautiful and will photograph really well through the seasons providing images for St Teresa’s various social media and communications platforms.”

St Teresa’s Hospice needs to raise £3m a year to provide free in-patient and community care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

The pandemic struck hard with the majority of conventional fundraising events having to be cancelled and the temporary closure of its chain of popular charity shops.

An emergency appeal, launched at the start of the pandemic, is still running and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/hugtostts.

Chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “We value every single individual effort to support us and it is particularly welcome when we receive sustained help from local businesses.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the collection of lovely photographs which will be invaluable in helping promote the hospice’s charitable aims and the relentless work that is carried out here for the benefit of the community.”