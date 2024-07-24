Pitch Up to Party in the Park Morpeth

Party in the Park Adds More Space for Caravans and Camping

As well as getting the musical pitch just perfect, organisers of this August’s Party in the Park, Morpeth have added more caravan and camping pitches to cater for the increasing number of families wanting to spend quality time together.

Started just six years ago, the festival has grown significantly. After the initial success at Morpeth Football Club, the need for expansion led to collaboration with local farmers, providing a larger venue adjacent to the football club. Convenient transport links, including a nearby train station and Morpeth just a 20-minute walk away makes it easily accessible for everyone. The event promises an incredible lineup of music, camping, and family fun, making it the perfect way to spend the holiday weekend.

This year the festival will feature an exciting array of tribute bands, including crowd favourites like Take That, Abba, The Killers, and Scam Fender. Music lovers can also look forward to a live performance by the legendary Utah Saints, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.

Due to the overwhelming demand for camping and caravanning, the organisers have created an additional camping zone to accommodate more families who wish to stay on the farm and enjoy the entire weekend of music and festivities. This new zone will provide ample space and facilities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay for everyone. Facilities for campers and caravanners include water fill-up stations, chemical waste disposal, showers, and high-quality toilets, ensuring a pleasant festival experience.

“Each year, we see more and more families wanting to extend their festival experience by camping on-site,” said Vince Race, one of the event’s organisers. “We are thrilled to offer additional camping options this year so that everyone can join in the fun and make lasting memories.”

Fellow organiser Andy Holden added, “The local farmer has been amazing and has really supported us once again. One part of the camping zone will be a quieter area ideal for families with young children. We’ve had bookings from Scotland, Yorkshire and the South of England and this shows that the reputation of the festival is reaching places we never dreamed of when we started it for the people of Morpeth six years ago.”

As well as three main stages, this year’s event will also feature DJs, silent discos, a funfair, comedy shows and a circus workshop. Add to the mix a festival market, street entertainment and street food vendors and the appreciative audience are promised a great Bank Holiday weekend. The event takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, from the 23rd to the 25th of August. Tickets are available on seetickets.com.