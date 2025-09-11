Polestar 5 performance Grand Tourer officially revealed

Polestar 5 performance Grand Tourer on sale now, priced from £89,500 [1] for Polestar 5 Dual motor Launch edition and £104,900 [1] for Polestar 5 Performance Launch edition.

Bespoke Polestar bonded aluminium platform, in-house developed motor and 800V electrical architecture with 650kW and 1,015Nm total output.

Extensive sustainable materials, Android TM Automotive OS with Google built-in, high levels of standard equipment, and luxury 4+1 seating arrangement.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 8 September 2025. Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, officially reveals the Polestar 5 four-door performance Grand Tourer. Born from the Precept concept, first unveiled in 2020 as a statement of intent for the brand’s future design, technology, and sustainability vision, the Polestar 5 is that future vision realised in production.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present. Our vision for Polestar’s design, technology, and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy. With its pure Scandinavian design inside and out, unique platform, powerful motors, sophisticated chassis, cutting-edge technology, and consciously sustainable materials, the Polestar 5 is a guiding star for the industry and the perfect Polestar flagship.”

Faithfully developing the conceptual Precept into production with minimal changes, the Polestar Design team has created a bold, 5-metre long Grand Tourer with modern, minimalist surfacing free of unnecessary embellishment. Aviation was a primary inspiration, evidenced by taut surfacing stretched over an aerodynamic wing-like profile with Kamm-style tail.

The low nose, featuring the SmartZone first seen on Precept, is flanked by Polestar’s signature dual blade headlights complete with Pixel LED technology as standard. The relationship between wheel and bonnet line is especially close, a feat made possible by the car’s platform and unique to segment front suspension design. Gloss black or Shade cladding along the lower section of the doors reduces the visual height of the 142cm tall car while the glasshouse matches the wing-like profile and sleek roofline.

This shape has been made possible without compromising rear seat space by moving the rear header structure backwards behind rear seat occupants’ heads and employing the digital rear view mirror and virtual rear window as on Polestar 4. Polestar 5 also features the largest panoramic glass roof of any Polestar so far – at just over 2-metres long and 1.25-metres wide – ensuring second-row occupants appreciate a truly light-filled and spacious feeling.

At the rear, the Polestar 5 uses a specially designed aero-efficient lightbar with rear vent detail and integrated rear diffuser to improve airflow. With its flush frameless glass and retractable door handles the resulting Cd is just 0.24 for the Polestar 5 Dual motor.

Polestar 5 is available in six colour choices, including two matte paint options – Storm, a strong, purposeful dark grey and Magnesium, a lighter silver-like finish.

Head of Exterior Design, Nahum Escobedo, says: “It was a dream to design Polestar Precept, and even more satisfying to see it realised as a production reality with Polestar 5. I’m proud of everyone who worked so tirelessly to ensure our vision remained absolutely true to the concept. I can’t wait to see customers have as much fun with this car as we had creating it.”

Inside, the 4+1 seat electric performance GT is created with equal focus for driver and passengers. Front seats designed in collaboration with Recaro mix an especially low hip-point with supportive bolstering and typical Swedish comfort. They come finished in Charcoal MicroTech as standard or optional Bridge of Weir Nappa leather in Charcoal or Zinc. This animal welfare secured, chrome free, natural by-product of the food industry also adds ventilation and massage to the standard heating and electrical adjustment.

Designed primarily as a four-seater, with the central armrest in its lower position, rear seat passengers can control the four-zone climate system, seat heating, ventilation, and massage functions. These rear seats follow the same form design as the Recaro fronts and can be individually reclined for comfort. Raising the armrest creates a fifth seating position, the staggered configuration offering greater shoulder space, and turns the performance GT into a practical five-seater. A cut out in the battery, known as the foot garage, behind the front seats gives occupants extra foot space and a more natural seating position.

Natural fibre materials are used throughout the interior, showcased by the Polestar signature weave developed with BCompTM in the front seatbacks. Completed with ampliTexTM for added strength, this bio-based alternative to carbon-fibre, made from flax, is up to 40% lighter than plastic and uses 50% less fossil fuel-based materials. Lower sections of the doors, made with NFPP powered by BComp’s powerRibTM solution, showcase the natural structure of the bio-based material. This can also be seen in the inner lining of the 365-litre rear luggage space while the 62-litre front luggage space uses AutoNeum’s UltraSilent material saving 60% (approx. 5kg) weight compared to traditional plastic and forms part of a mono material strategy for easier recycling at end of life.

Polestar 5 continues to use recycled materials seen on other Polestar vehicles, including Econyl, a recycled material made from fishing nets and other waste materials, for the carpets, recycled PET for the headlining, and a knitted second deco wrapping round the upper section of the doors.

The driving position of the Polestar 5 is deliberately reclined, with a performance focus, thanks to the low-slung seats and upright angled steering wheel brought close to the driver. A 9-inch driver display is mounted directly to the electrically adjustable steering column, ensuring the display is perfectly positioned in line of sight, no matter the chosen position. Finally, the 9.5-inch head-up display completes the driver focused information displays found in Polestar 5.

Between the front seats runs a low centre console which incorporates a lockable storage compartment, crowned with a centralised rotary audio controller for the 14.5-inch portrait centre display screen. The centre display runs a Polestar specific Android Automotive operating system with Google built-in that takes best of the best from both Polestar 3 and Polestar 4. Four dynamic tiles beneath the Google Maps section can be customised to the user’s choice of function and the dedicated shortcut tile offers up to six of the driver’s most used functions directly on the home screen.

Audio is taken care of either by the Polestar High Performance Audio system with 10 speakers or the Bowers & Wilkins 21-speaker audio system with Tweeter-on-Top technology and 1,680 Watt power output. Laser-line ambient lighting wraps around the cabin, finishing in a sound bar behind the rear occupants’ heads, and combined with Active Road Noise Cancellation makes for a truly first-class cabin experience.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) form an integral part of the Polestar 5 offer, highlighted by the SmartZone, housing sensors, radar, and forward facing parking camera. The Pilot Assist function adjusts the vehicle’s speed and position in its chosen lane, at speeds of up to 93mph (150km/h). In total, the Polestar 5 has 11 vision cameras, one driver monitoring camera, one mid-range radar, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Polestar 5 has eight airbags and uses interior radars to detect the number, position, and type of occupants to deploy the correct safety measures in the event of an accident.

Underpinning the Polestar 5 is a brand new, bespoke, hot-cured bonded aluminium platform that forms the basis of the Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA). Using high-strength aluminium extrusions, pressings, and castings, the structure is light-weight and rigid, and affords the Polestar 5 with torsional rigidity higher than that of a two-seat sports- or supercar. Polestar 5 consists of 13% recycled aluminium and 83% aluminium from smelters utilising renewable electricity, substantially lowering its CO2e footprint compared to standard sourcing.

Lighter weight than a comparable steel structure, the aluminium architecture also brings safety benefits, and the 112kWh lithium-ion NMC battery (106kWh usable) from SK On forms part of the structure. Innovative engineering decisions, including the compact front double wishbone suspension, lightweight two-piece alloy-belled front disc brakes and steering rack placed ahead of the front axle, have all been made to deliver performance focused driving characteristics. Braking is taken care of by Brembo four-piston callipers up front, which are shared with Polestar 3, but in combination with the lightweight 400mm two-piece discs save 12kg over the system in its SUV sibling, improving un-sprung mass and handling.

The Polestar 5 Dual motor has sophisticated BWI passive dampers and internal rebound coil springs, while the Polestar 5 Performance uses BWI MagneRide adaptive damping. The dampers read the road up to 1,000 times per second and can react within three milliseconds thanks to magnetorheological fluid, providing excellent body motion control while maintaining comfort and an optimal response at all speeds.

Bespoke Michelin tyres, designed specifically for the chosen wheel combinations of Polestar 5, ranging from 20 to 22 inches in diameter, complete the performance focused handling package.

Lutz Stiegler, Polestar CTO, says: “Our R&D teams worked tirelessly to develop the Polestar Performance Architecture from the ground up, and it’s paid dividends in how this performance focused GT drives. Alongside the in-house developed rear motor, 800V electrical architecture, and innovative engineering decisions, it makes Polestar 5 an incredible all-round Grand Tourer.”

Polestar 5 employs an in-house developed electric rear motor that contributes up to 450kW and 660Nm to the Polestar 5 Performance’s 650kW and 1,015Nm total power output. This allows the Polestar 5 Performance to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds, while the 550kW Polestar 5 Dual motor takes just 3.8 seconds to complete the same test. Both versions are electronically limited to 155mph.

An 800V electrical architecture – the first of its kind on a Polestar vehicle – help achieve such impressive numbers and allow the Polestar 5 to charge at up to 350kW on a suitable DC charger. The 10-80% battery charge benchmark can take as little as 22 minutes and an external charging indicator on the C-pillar gives a first glance indication of the vehicle’s state of charge (SOC).

For increased efficiency the rear motor of the Polestar 5 can disconnect, and the Polestar 5 Dual motor can achieve up to 416 miles (670km WLTP)[2] on a single charge while the Polestar 5 Performance can drive for up to 351 miles (565km WLTP)[2].

Available to order now, Polestar 5 Dual motor Launch edition (550kW, 812Nm) is priced from £89,500[1]. The Polestar 5 Performance Launch edition (650kW, 1,015Nm) is available from £104,900[1]. Orders commence online from 8 September 2025 in all initial launch markets[3] with full specification available at polestar.com/uk

Polestar 5

Polestar 5 Dual motor Launch edition Polestar 5 Performance Launch edition Price (from) £89,500[1] £104,900[1] Power 550kW (748hp / 737bhp) 650kW (884hp / 871bhp) Torque 812Nm (599lb-ft) 1,015Nm (749lb-ft) Acceleration

0-62mph (0-100km/h) 3.9 seconds 3.2 seconds Acceleration

0-60mph 3.8 seconds 3.1 seconds Top speed 155mph (250km/h) 155mph (250km/h) Range (WLTP) 416miles (670km) 351 miles (565km) Consumption (WLTP) 17.6-18.3kWh/100km 20.9kWh/100km Batteries 112kWh

800V lithium-ion, NMC battery

8 modules with 192 cells 112kWh

800V lithium-ion, NMC battery

8 modules with 192 cells Charging capacity (AC) Up to 11kW Up to 11kW Charging capacity (DC) Up to 350kW Up to 350kW Brakes 4-piston Brembo brakes with anodised finish 4-piston Brembo brakes finished in Swedish gold Platform and structure Cutting-edge bonded aluminium

Polestar Performance Architecture Cutting-edge bonded aluminium

Polestar Performance Architecture Body Aluminium Aluminium ADAS SmartZone™

11 vision cameras

1 driver monitoring camera

1 mid-range radar

12 ultrasonic sensors SmartZone™

11 vision cameras

1 driver monitoring camera

1 mid-range radar

12 ultrasonic sensors