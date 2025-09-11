BYD launches Certified Pre-Owned scheme, delivering peace of mind for new-energy vehicle buyers

179-point checklist for all officially certified pre-owned vehicles

Includes at least one-year warranty and two years of data connectivity

Full battery report and guaranteed minimum State of Health score of 90

BYD, the world’s leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of a BYD Certified Pre-Owned, a new scheme designed to make buying a used car as easy and reassuring as buying a new one.

Designed to enhance trust and deliver reassurance to those entering the new-energy car market via a used vehicle, BYD Certified Pre-Owned takes an extensive vehicle-inspection checklist and backs it up with a comprehensive line-up of after-sales warranties, along with an extension of the data connectivity so crucial in modern NEVs.

The program is based on a 179-point inspection that includes technical performance evaluations along with verified vehicle records – supported by collaboration with authoritative third-party institutions to ensure impartiality in the inspection process.

As well as an increased level of buyer information, BYD Certified Pre-Owned brings a full range of warranty packages, ensuring complete peace of mind for customers and allowing them to enjoy their used-car purchase as if it were a new-car one. These include:

an overall vehicle warranty of at least one year/20,000km (12,500 miles)

the balance of the OEM battery warranty for eight years/200,000km (125,000 miles)

two years of 24/7, pan-European roadside-assistance cover

two years of in-vehicle data-service connectivity

BYD Certified Pre-Owned also makes use of a new patented battery-health algorithm, which leverages vehicle data to conduct intelligent analysis of the battery condition. This technology provides a full assessment of battery capacity and usage patterns, and uses this data to deliver precise scores for capacity and overall health, giving customers a transparent, dependable evaluation of used-vehicle batteries. As part of this process, every car sold through BYD Certified Pre-Owned is guaranteed to have a battery State of Health (SOH) score of at least 90 – yet more reassurance for customers.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said: “The used-car market is playing an increasingly important role as more customers take advantage of its cost savings to make the switch to new-energy vehicles. We believe that BYD Certified Pre-Owned will play a key role in this. Customers who are considering a certified used BYD will have the reassurance of warranty cover and the data services that help them to enjoy our in-car technologies, just as if they’d bought a new model. And as a battery manufacturer, we are proud to make the commitment that the score of battery health of every Certified Pre-Owned BYD will be at least 90 State of Health score. This overall package will build real consumer confidence and bring many more customers across to the benefits of our new-energy vehicles.”

BYD Certified Pre-Owned will be available via online platforms and through BYD’s authorised sales outlets from October 2025.