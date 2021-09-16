A North East PR and marketing agency has pledged to do its bit for sustainability by joining forces with an environmental charity.

Harvey & Hugo, which is based in Darlington but works with clients across the country, has announced a partnership with JUST ONE Tree to launch Harvey & Hu-gro, a tree-planting initiative.

Managing director Charlotte Nichols said: “The environment is a cause very close to all our hearts, and earlier this year we made a pledge to reduce our travel by 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, through working from home and holding virtual meetings where possible.

“Now we’re taking it one step further, committing to plant a tree for every invoice we send through our partnership with JUST ONE Tree.”

JUST ONE Tree is a non-profit initiative removing CO2 from the atmosphere and reversing biodiversity loss through global reforestation. They plant trees in areas severely affected by deforestation to maximise the effect on reducing global warming, helping to provide agricultural education and sustainable incomes to local communities in the process.

Charlotte added: “I loved the fact that JUST ONE Tree was a small charity thinking big. Planting trees is such a simple way of supporting the environment as well as communities, and so I felt it was a perfect match.

“Trees are the primary method we have for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Without planting more, we’ll not survive as a species – it’s as simple and stark as that.

“I was also inspired by founder Amanda’s story; like me, she’s a mum who wanted to make a real difference to the world her daughter would inherit.”

While the initiative will not cost clients anything, Charlotte is hopeful that it may inspire them to make their own pledges.

She said: “Hopefully it will make our customers feel good too, knowing every invoice also plants a tree.

“And while we’re not asking clients to make any contributions, we’d like to think in the future they may choose to add more trees to their order – it’s such an easy way for us all to play our part.

“I’d also like to expand the idea in the future to spend our regular team-building days working schools and businesses to help them plant trees, veg and plants.

“For the moment, it’s just a small action, but if everyone takes these small steps, it will add up to something really big!”

